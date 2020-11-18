Kegley: Maxine Waller made a difference

For a while, beginning in the 1980s and 1990s, the little community of Ivanhoe in southeast Wythe County was the epicenter of a national, even international, grass roots community development movement. And leading that charge was the epitome of a homespun native, Maxine ‘Mack’ Waller, who organized around the county’s plan to abandon the community after the closure of the mines.

It seemed all roads led to Ivanhoe, down that last windy stretch of Route 94, as critical mass organized around the Ivanhoe Civic League and the wisdom imparted by Maxine and her powerful membership, who refused to take ‘no’ for an answer.

Maxine died Nov. 6, at the age of 71, after years of health struggles. She was a living force, who dared to walk into offices of Gov. Doug Wilder or Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, to state her community’s case. She often told the Sisyphian story of busting up the bedrock in her driveway, foreshadowing the glass ceiling shattering by the new vice-president elect just hours after Maxine passed away.

Maxine was a persistent feminist in her own way. Pictures of her from the Helen Lewis book, “Remembering Our Past, Building Our Future,” show her in the face of local government leaders, and laughing while reading Robert’s Rules of Order next to state legislators.