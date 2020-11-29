Kegley: Preparing for the wrong wars

Additional costly but out-of-date weapons which Trump funded will not meet the challenges posed by America’s assertively aggressive great-power rivals, China and Russia. Sure, additional massive U.S. battleships — the length of five football fields and 26 stories high — served to cosmetically symbolize U.S. military might and ability to project power. But even the Joint Chiefs of Staff doubt there are any scenarios in which such instruments can be used against nuclear-armed adversaries. Trump’s conventional weapons are designed for use in yesteryear’s type of warfare. Now the great powers have set their eyes on a new frontier — outer space.

All three leading great-powers competitors — the United States, China and Russia — envision outer space as a domain that will become central to their military capabilities and global-supremacy aspirations. Already our great-power rivals are relying on satellites for communication, navigation, surveillance and the conduct of cyberattacks to disseminate misinformation and destroy their rivals’ power grids. In addition, they have deployed anti-satellite missiles that not only can destroy satellites in low orbit but also threaten those in higher geosynchronous orbits. Advances in computing power have increased exponentially, enabling lasers and particle-beam weapons to operate in space, concomitant with advances in sensors and directed-energy weapons. The race has begun to establish bases on the moon and take the lead in the weaponization of outer space.