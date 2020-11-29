Kegley: Preparing for the wrong wars

America has lost substantial influence on the global chessboard under the Trump administration. Befriending dictators, disrespecting democratic allies, disregarding established global norms and institutions, and breaking treaty commitments has greatly eroded the “soft power” America previously derived from worldwide respect for its democracy, freedom and values.
Trump is also leaving office with an emaciated America military muscle, not bigger and stronger as he claimed. Trump’s massive increases in military spending have almost exclusively financed preparations for waging traditional wars such as those fought in the Second World War and Vietnam, and have largely overlooked the primary security problems most threatening world order. Trump’s defense posture prepared for the wrong wars, by the wrong approaches, aimed at the wrong targets.
A conspicuous example: the United States still possesses no reliable cybersecurity system able to protect America against foreign countries and terrorist organizations bent on disseminating propaganda, conspiracy theories and misinformation to the American people, or preventing foreign interference in U.S. elections. In the virtual digital age, borders are not barriers. Likewise, as the Pentagon explicitly warned, nonmilitary threats such as climate change and the worldwide spread of the COVID-19 pandemic rank among the top U.S. national security issues. Trump ignored these warnings. As a result, President-elect Biden inherits an America which stands increasingly vulnerable to nonlethal weapons in our borderless, interdependent world.
Additional costly but out-of-date weapons which Trump funded will not meet the challenges posed by America’s assertively aggressive great-power rivals, China and Russia. Sure, additional massive U.S. battleships — the length of five football fields and 26 stories high — served to cosmetically symbolize U.S. military might and ability to project power. But even the Joint Chiefs of Staff doubt there are any scenarios in which such instruments can be used against nuclear-armed adversaries. Trump’s conventional weapons are designed for use in yesteryear’s type of warfare. Now the great powers have set their eyes on a new frontier — outer space.
All three leading great-powers competitors — the United States, China and Russia — envision outer space as a domain that will become central to their military capabilities and global-supremacy aspirations. Already our great-power rivals are relying on satellites for communication, navigation, surveillance and the conduct of cyberattacks to disseminate misinformation and destroy their rivals’ power grids. In addition, they have deployed anti-satellite missiles that not only can destroy satellites in low orbit but also threaten those in higher geosynchronous orbits. Advances in computing power have increased exponentially, enabling lasers and particle-beam weapons to operate in space, concomitant with advances in sensors and directed-energy weapons. The race has begun to establish bases on the moon and take the lead in the weaponization of outer space.
China is winning that race. “If China stays on its current path,” retired Air Force Gen. Steven L. Kwast predicts, “it will develop nuclear propulsion technology and solar power stations in space within ten years. This will give it the ability to beam clean energy to anyone on earth — and the power to disable any portion of the American power grid and paralyze [America’s] military anywhere on the planet.” The prospects for this should send chills to every American.
Trump’s proud announcement of a Space Force, introduced in a photo-op of camouflaged soldiers like those worn for combat in jungles and mountains, is more a “Space Farce” propaganda gimmick. It only aims to monitor from space an adversary’s old-fashioned troop and weapon movements on earth. This cosmetic initiative was the wrong approach to the real looming menace. The departing commander in chief made the wrong commands. Thankfully, the United States has an opportunity under the Biden administration to take a medicinal new direction — to prevent America becoming militarily anemic and vulnerable to foreign manipulation in the new age of “star war” struggles for supremacy and survival.
American defense policy needs to respond to many novel security challenges, and Trump was never up to the task. He tweeted and golfed while America’s international supremacy declined. However, there is hope. President Biden can abandon Trump’s imprudent approaches and adapt U.S. defense strategies to new realities.
Kegley is Pearce Distinguished Professor of International Relations Emeritus at the University of South Carolina and a past President of the International Studies Association. His most recent book, coauthored with Gregory A. Raymond, is “Great Powers and World Order” (CQ Press/SAGE Publications, 2020). Kegley is a retired international relations professor. He lives in Wytheville.
