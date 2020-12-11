Kelley: Why wasn't deputy wearing a mask?

On Dec. 4, we visited the Montgomery County Treasurer’s office to pay our personal property tax. In front of the building was a very large sign stating the Governor of Virginia’s requirement to wear a mask in this building. We had our mask and thought nothing of it. There was a long line of people waiting to pay their tax bill or ask questions. Everyone had on a mask as required. EXCEPT for one person — the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy. He was stationed in the building where all payments were being made. He sat in a chair with a table beside him. The only item on the table was his mask.

We were there for approximately 30 minutes. At no time during our visit did he ever put his mask on, even as he spoke with several people. He intentionally was defying a state mandate for everyone to witness at the height of a pandemic. If a deputy can’t follow a simple state mandate in front of the public, what does this deputy defy when nobody is watching? It makes us wonder, is this the type of law officer that thinks the law does not apply to him? Is this someone that assaults people needlessly during an arrest, does he plant evidence, does he steal evidence, or does he lie in court?