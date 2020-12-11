Kelley: Why wasn't deputy wearing a mask?

On Dec. 4, we visited the Montgomery County Treasurer’s office to pay our personal property tax. In front of the building was a very large sign stating the Governor of Virginia’s requirement to wear a mask in this building. We had our mask and thought nothing of it. There was a long line of people waiting to pay their tax bill or ask questions. Everyone had on a mask as required. EXCEPT for one person — the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy. He was stationed in the building where all payments were being made. He sat in a chair with a table beside him. The only item on the table was his mask.
We were there for approximately 30 minutes. At no time during our visit did he ever put his mask on, even as he spoke with several people. He intentionally was defying a state mandate for everyone to witness at the height of a pandemic. If a deputy can’t follow a simple state mandate in front of the public, what does this deputy defy when nobody is watching? It makes us wonder, is this the type of law officer that thinks the law does not apply to him? Is this someone that assaults people needlessly during an arrest, does he plant evidence, does he steal evidence, or does he lie in court?
Character is determined not only when others see what you do, but what you do when nobody’s looking. If a man lacks integrity and character in front of the public to which he is sworn to protect, what does he do in the darkness? Does this deputy think he is not required to protect others with a mask, he can only protect others with a gun?
The reality is the virus can cause the same death as a gun. The virus doesn’t always kill but instead affects your heart, brain, liver, kidneys, and of course lungs. Some of these effects can last a long time — possibly the rest of a person’s life. Yet this deputy somehow does not see that as a requirement of his sworn duty to protect. What kind of example is this man who openly defies a state mandate to the public? One that can’t follow a simple rule obviously cannot be trusted with other people’s lives at stake. Appalling.
As a health care worker, I have seen people die from this and our jobs have become overwhelming. I work with many reputable law officers who would not condone his behavior. His self-centeredness and arrogance are exactly what tarnishes the reputation of law enforcement in many people’s eyes. His actions speak louder than any words (excuses) spoken. He is part of the problem, not part of the solution. Let’s be better than this, do the right thing — wear the mask!
Kelley is a radiologic technologist. She lives in Christiansburg.
