Kelly: Vaccine sign-ups are whack-a-mole

Last Friday, my school teacher wife kept her long-awaited front line worker appointment, only to be turned away because she had just received a pneumonia vaccine by her Carilion physician. Whack! No one had informed him that the CDC doesn’t allow the Covid shot to be given within two weeks of any other inoculation. Yet another communication breakdown. Now she is having trouble rescheduling.

The Covid-19 vaccine has become not only the coveted vaccine but the covert vaccine. The process has been secretive and confusing. One must jump through the same hoops constantly, consulting internet and local news sources and performing redundant tasks.

In my mind, I hear strains of a Paul Simon tune, Fifty Ways to Receive Your COVID. “Just try CVS, Bess; “go to Walgreen, Jean; “do the survey, Fay, to get the prized shot. “Spend hours online, Ryne; snare the next chance, Lance; this one may be right, Dwight, though probably not.”

I understand that supplies are limited. That it will take months to inoculate everyone. That I am no more deserving than other older adults, and less deserving than many. That I can continue staying home, socially distancing, wearing a mask. While I must wash my hands, there’s no need to wring them yet.