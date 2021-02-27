Kelly: Vaccine sign-ups are whack-a-mole

The Virginia Health Department and pharmacy chains have been making elderly Virginians play whack-a-mole with COVID-19.
Flash! The vaccine is available here. Whack! (You’re too late.) It’s available there. Whack! (All slots are filled.) It’s at this, that, and the other location. Whack! Whack! Whack! (Sorry, try again.)
The Roanoke/Alleghany Health District website has been long on information but short on specifics. As the site encourages, I have gone there often. In early January, I also filled out the survey there to place my name on a waiting list. Without any way to confirm my success, I did it twice.
A couple weeks ago, I noticed the website now promised an email confirmation. I filled out the form once more. Again, no email confirmation.
I then called the local health department number. An extremely long recording basically declared, “We are overwhelmed; go to our website; but if you must ask a question, leave a voice mail.” At the close, I was offered a menu of options but no opportunity to say anything. Sigh.
The employee I finally reached was empathetic and helpful, while acknowledging the extreme stress the department faces. She added that, despite the website’s assurance, I would receive no email confirmation. Nor could she access the list to verify my name was on it.
The employee did refer me to someone who might satisfy my curiosity. That individual confirmed by email that I was indeed on the waiting list. She also explained that local health departments have been hamstrung by the state’s failure to establish a central, accessible online registry, something that was finally being corrected.
Days later, a new toll free number was announced and a statewide online database is now accessible, though there have been glitches.
But why such a delay? State leaders have known since last spring that vaccines would be available at some point. Why so many stumbles with communication, organization, and distribution?
Some local pharmacies are also now receiving limited supplies. When I learned CVS would offer registration Feb. 9, I downloaded the app and watched vigilantly for updates. On the 9th, I checked shortly after midnight and again at 2 a.m. No access.
At 8 a.m., I struck gold and rushed to complete the registration, only to be informed all openings had been filled. Whack! (Too early.) Whack! (Too late). This was like the Three Bears and Goldilocks. How could I get it “just right.”
Similarly, earlier signups for health department vaccine events required a completed questionnaire before you could find out whether openings remained. Like the Monty Python’s Flying Circus episode where John Cleese torments a job applicant at length and then informs him that the position he is seeking was filled two weeks earlier, this is needless torture.
Last Friday, my school teacher wife kept her long-awaited front line worker appointment, only to be turned away because she had just received a pneumonia vaccine by her Carilion physician. Whack! No one had informed him that the CDC doesn’t allow the Covid shot to be given within two weeks of any other inoculation. Yet another communication breakdown. Now she is having trouble rescheduling.
The Covid-19 vaccine has become not only the coveted vaccine but the covert vaccine. The process has been secretive and confusing. One must jump through the same hoops constantly, consulting internet and local news sources and performing redundant tasks.
In my mind, I hear strains of a Paul Simon tune, Fifty Ways to Receive Your COVID. “Just try CVS, Bess; “go to Walgreen, Jean; “do the survey, Fay, to get the prized shot. “Spend hours online, Ryne; snare the next chance, Lance; this one may be right, Dwight, though probably not.”
I understand that supplies are limited. That it will take months to inoculate everyone. That I am no more deserving than other older adults, and less deserving than many. That I can continue staying home, socially distancing, wearing a mask. While I must wash my hands, there’s no need to wring them yet.
All I ask, for myself and everyone else who waits and wonders, is for a less byzantine and demeaning process. Don’t make us guess where we stand in the process. Don’t shroud in mystery when and where signups will occur. Don’t require us to fill out forms ad nauseum.