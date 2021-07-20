Kennedy: Commercialization of moon will open opportunities

The Apollo moon landing was perhaps the greatest achievement in the history of humankind more than half-a-century ago. The question before us is what will it mean for humankind to return to the moon in the 21st century in practical terms for many among us today?

Fast-forward, the anticipated moon landing, perhaps in 2024, will be led by the so-called Artemis Generation (Artemis is the mythical twin sister of the Greek god Apollo). A woman will lead the scientific and economic return to the moon with the first, yet to be named female in the queue. She shall set foot on the lunar south pole.

Governments, and privateers, from around the globe now plan to send astronauts, taikonauts, and cosmonauts to the surface of the moon late in this decade. Government and commercial interests shall land spacecraft and rovers on the surface in the several months ahead. Companies will seek to land larger payloads to begin building a moon surface habitat.

But very much unlike the Apollo-era, the Artemis Generation of astronauts will be going to the lunar surface to build an off-Earth economy. Private concern will work for scientific discovery leading to new knowledge and innovations, much likely beyond our current comprehension. The moon should be thought of as a new continent, and the ocean of space to cross, in terms of opportunity.