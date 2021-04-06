Kennedy: Urgent care centers have come 'tip of the spear'

Urgent care centers exist to provide accessible, on-demand high quality medical care to the communities we serve. That mission crystalized this past year with the appearance of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and subsequent pandemic. Collectively there are more than 9,000 Urgent Care (UC) facilities in the U.S. accounting for more than 90 million patient visits annually. In the Roanoke Valley we are fortunate to enjoy a robust UC network mix of private and health systems-based facilities, Lewis-Gale and Carilion Clinic).
As people stayed away from health facilities, shunned emergency rooms, had their elective surgeries postponed and were unable to schedule in person visits with their healthcare providers, UC centers became the “tip of the spear” during this crisis. Most of us were able to keep our doors open while we transitioned to telemedicine as we secured personal protective equipment, enhanced our patient flow and disinfectant protocols and obtained necessary laboratory testing equipment.
As all health systems, and health care players have adapted to this new reality UC’s have been able to forge new relationships and strengthen others. Primary care physicians across the valley have been grateful and more willing than ever to have their patients seen at UC on an urgent basis and then directed by for their on-going care as appointments are available and get back to normal. Because our local health systems have invested resources in transiting care (Transfer Centers) we are able, when appropriate, to have patients directly admitted to the hospital and avoid crowded emergency rooms entirely. This is a win-win for hospitals and patients and shows a real commitment to the community.
For patients, this has been a trying and frustrating time. As a Physician Assistant Clinician I have seen an understandable increase in fear and anxiety among our patients. Patients feel their symptoms pose a potential lethal risk to their colleagues, friends, and family members or contracting the coronavirus themselves. They deserve and need to be assessed, tested/treated if appropriate and reassured. Because these symptoms can trigger emotional distress patients need to be seen
With access to PCP’s limited, many have turned to UC centers as an alternative for care. With our extended hours and weekend availability UC centers have helped to fill the gap in care - many patients lead hectic complex lives and can not access care during normal business hours. Many patients work 8-5 and find it hard to leave work. At the same time, I have seen an influx of patients relocating to the valley during the pandemic and many with medical issues needing attention while they wait for an opening with a primary care physician At UC’s, no appointment is needed. People have lost jobs, lost income and lost health insurance during the pandemic. UC’s offer cash-only for those without insurance at prices much cheaper than ER visits for the appropriate patient.
Kennedy is lead clinician with AFC Urgent Care. He lives in Roanoke.