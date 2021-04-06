Kennedy: Urgent care centers have come 'tip of the spear'

Urgent care centers exist to provide accessible, on-demand high quality medical care to the communities we serve. That mission crystalized this past year with the appearance of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and subsequent pandemic. Collectively there are more than 9,000 Urgent Care (UC) facilities in the U.S. accounting for more than 90 million patient visits annually. In the Roanoke Valley we are fortunate to enjoy a robust UC network mix of private and health systems-based facilities, Lewis-Gale and Carilion Clinic).

As people stayed away from health facilities, shunned emergency rooms, had their elective surgeries postponed and were unable to schedule in person visits with their healthcare providers, UC centers became the “tip of the spear” during this crisis. Most of us were able to keep our doors open while we transitioned to telemedicine as we secured personal protective equipment, enhanced our patient flow and disinfectant protocols and obtained necessary laboratory testing equipment.