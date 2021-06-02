Kennedy: Vote McClellan for Progress on Broadband

More than half of rural Virginians lack access to affordable, reliable internet and thus critical job, education, health care and economic opportunities.
Healthcare is now delivered through telehealth and telemental health visits, which can fill a crucial void in communities where health care resources have been depleted.
Children need broadband access to gain educational resources. Potential remote workers need broadband to connect with urban corporate centers. Farmers need access to weather data and to take advantage of advanced agricultural techniques.
Brick and mortar businesses need to be able to sell their wares and services online to effectively be in the marketplace.
In order to end the digital divide, we need to see change on the federal and state level. Moreover, the General Assembly needs to commit to a “moonshot” approach to prioritize making Virginia the most connected state in the nation using the wide array of terrestrial and space-based resources.
In the upcoming June 8th primary, voters have the opportunity to choose representatives who will prioritize critical issues like access and affordability to broadband. Only one candidate in the race for lt. governor is talking about high speed internet like the priority it should be: Andria McClellan. Andria is a pragmatic problem solver and she will never stop fighting to provide more equitable access to broadband internet and other opportunities for all Virginians in every rural community of our Commonwealth.
It is time Virginia made universal access to affordable, high speed internet and digital training a priority, not just to address the current inequity marginalized communities face through limited internet access and lack of digital literacy, but to set our commonwealth up for a bigger, bolder, more innovative future in which we can attract more business, increase quality of life and provide a link to the future for our children.
Andria is running to expand access to opportunity, address Virginia’s historic inequities, and break down barriers. She is ready to put her experience and knowledge to work on day one and work for all Virginians. She has visited my home county of Wise and surrounding Southwestern areas and she comes to learn and understand our needs and what must be done to address them.
I proudly cast my vote for Andria McClellan to be our next Lieutenant Governor, and I urge you to do the same so we have a statewide leader on rural, affordable broadband connectivity.
Kennedy is clerk of court for Wise County.