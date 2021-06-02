Kennedy: Vote McClellan for Progress on Broadband

More than half of rural Virginians lack access to affordable, reliable internet and thus critical job, education, health care and economic opportunities.

Healthcare is now delivered through telehealth and telemental health visits, which can fill a crucial void in communities where health care resources have been depleted.

Children need broadband access to gain educational resources. Potential remote workers need broadband to connect with urban corporate centers. Farmers need access to weather data and to take advantage of advanced agricultural techniques.

Brick and mortar businesses need to be able to sell their wares and services online to effectively be in the marketplace.

In order to end the digital divide, we need to see change on the federal and state level. Moreover, the General Assembly needs to commit to a “moonshot” approach to prioritize making Virginia the most connected state in the nation using the wide array of terrestrial and space-based resources.