Kenney: Oppose critical race theory, but respect motivations behind it

Yet it is upon this third critique — that the institutions are irredeemably biased and prejudicial — conservatives and black progressives diverge. Does the entire American experiment need to be chucked into the wastebasket of history? Have we accomplished nothing for human freedom worth salvaging?

Take for instance the critique “math is racist” on face value.

Critical race theorists are asking education departments to re-evaluate not only how math is taught but take the additional step of moving the benchmarks on what achievement should look like.

Critics here will rightly insist that math holds no prejudice or bias at all. Failure to produce a correct answer can have catastrophic results whether it is a flawed engine, an improperly built home, or the incorrect dosage of medicine.

The same is true for the other disciplines. English is besieged as being too closely wedded to the Great Books. Classics departments find themselves removing language requirements such as Latin and Greek. History finds itself woefully one sided, reflecting too much 19th century sentiment and not quite enough 21st century presentism.