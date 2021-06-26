Kenney: Oppose critical race theory, but respect motivations behind it

Just talking about Critical Race Theory (CRT) remains a task made difficult by the fact neither side seems able to define its own terms. Bridging this gap requires more than just good faith, but compassion and honesty as well.
The basic premise of critical race theory is as follows:
First, that there is no such thing as race.
Second, institutions define people into categories so as to define winners and losers.
Third and perhaps most important is that uniquely American institutions have traditionally defined winners as white Americans, whereas black Americans have uniquely been targeted as the losers in the exchange of power.
Critics might instantly throw up such contradictions as Asian-American or Hispanic achievement.
Proponents of critical race theory will respond that our institutions were not predicated upon the subjugation or enslavement of either Asian or Hispanic Americans, but upon those of African descent.
In short, critical race theory seeks to address the failed promise of a deleted line: that the “cruel war against human nature” Thomas Jefferson was compelled to remove from the Declaration of Independence continues through either ignorance or consent to this very day.
Ironically, conservatives by and large find themselves in agreement on the first two positions, namely that Americans should not be separated by the color of one’s skin. Conservatives as well would admit that our institutions — whether it is the media, entertainment, education or academia — are indeed inherently biased.
Yet it is upon this third critique — that the institutions are irredeemably biased and prejudicial — conservatives and black progressives diverge. Does the entire American experiment need to be chucked into the wastebasket of history? Have we accomplished nothing for human freedom worth salvaging?
Take for instance the critique “math is racist” on face value.
Critical race theorists are asking education departments to re-evaluate not only how math is taught but take the additional step of moving the benchmarks on what achievement should look like.
Critics here will rightly insist that math holds no prejudice or bias at all. Failure to produce a correct answer can have catastrophic results whether it is a flawed engine, an improperly built home, or the incorrect dosage of medicine.
The same is true for the other disciplines. English is besieged as being too closely wedded to the Great Books. Classics departments find themselves removing language requirements such as Latin and Greek. History finds itself woefully one sided, reflecting too much 19th century sentiment and not quite enough 21st century presentism.
This is where a fourth and perhaps more disturbing manifestation of critical race theory presents itself. Tolerating or defending the present system becomes a form of oppression against minority communities. Refusing to dismantle such racist institutions puts one on the side of the oppressor, not the liberator. Thus direct and active violence may be returned in kind precisely because error, to paraphrase Herbert Marcuse, has no rights in the public square.
By contrast, most Americans believe human persons have certain intrinsic rights held sacred by all, among them the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Governments should not only secure these rights, but seek to create a more perfect union despite an imperfect beginning.
Yet in this we should remind ourselves that rights are not awarded to political systems, but to us as individuals.
Equity trades the liberty of individual opportunity for the subservient and crass mediocrity of equitable outcomes.
Liberty allows for ideas and individuals to stand or fall on their own merits, where error is tolerated so long as reason remains free to combat it.
Naturally this is no call to maintain the status quo. For too many, the legacy of Massive Resistance and segregation remains more than history, but a bitter memory.
The very real problem of fatherless households, of black neighborhoods plowed apart by interstate highways, and the long and painful legacy of welfare and abortion all deserve our attention.
Some voices might be tempted to respond that a little bit of personal responsibility is in order, not a critical reassessment of the institutions.
Yet remember that personal responsibility isn’t just a shortcut to lower tax rates or identifying a bootstrap, but a moral call to the highest good, one that we owe to ourselves and to one another as individuals.
Facts are, some folks simply can’t afford boots; let’s fix that problem before we become the scolds we claim to oppose.
Critical race theory is indeed flawed and should be vigorously opposed, but the motivations behind the impulse should be respected and engaged.
Liberating our institutions from the sclerosis of days gone by is a far more rewarding conversation for our children than talking past one another for political gain.
Kenney is the former executive director of the Republican Party of Virginia and a former chairman of the Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors.