Kerchof: A consequence of the big lie

My visit to Washington, D.C., ended on March 4 with a ride home to Roanoke on Amtrak’s Northeast Regional. The train ride was pleasant and uneventful. The start of the trip was not.

From Columbus Circle, the road in front of D.C.’s Union Station that leads to the pick-up and drop-off lanes, I looked south, along Delaware Avenue. Instead of an unencumbered view of our U.S. Capitol, I saw a tall, steel black fence topped with razor wire. Behind the fence were National Guardsmen, ready to discourage anyone who didn’t interpret the fence as a “do not enter” sign. Prior to Jan. 6, one could have enjoyed a half-mile walk from Union Station to the Capitol. But not now. The public isn’t allowed to make this journey to the center of democracy.

Following the insurrection on Jan. 6, law enforcement was so concerned that Trump supporters might make another attempt to storm the Capitol, or commit violent acts against the people who work there, that they encircled it with the razor-wire topped barrier. We learned on March 4th that the Capitol Police, in response to continuing security threats, requested that the National Guard, currently numbering 5200, remain at the Capitol for another 60 days. Presumably the fence will remain for at least that long.