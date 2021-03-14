Kerchof: A consequence of the big lie

My visit to Washington, D.C., ended on March 4 with a ride home to Roanoke on Amtrak’s Northeast Regional. The train ride was pleasant and uneventful. The start of the trip was not.
From Columbus Circle, the road in front of D.C.’s Union Station that leads to the pick-up and drop-off lanes, I looked south, along Delaware Avenue. Instead of an unencumbered view of our U.S. Capitol, I saw a tall, steel black fence topped with razor wire. Behind the fence were National Guardsmen, ready to discourage anyone who didn’t interpret the fence as a “do not enter” sign. Prior to Jan. 6, one could have enjoyed a half-mile walk from Union Station to the Capitol. But not now. The public isn’t allowed to make this journey to the center of democracy.
Following the insurrection on Jan. 6, law enforcement was so concerned that Trump supporters might make another attempt to storm the Capitol, or commit violent acts against the people who work there, that they encircled it with the razor-wire topped barrier. We learned on March 4th that the Capitol Police, in response to continuing security threats, requested that the National Guard, currently numbering 5200, remain at the Capitol for another 60 days. Presumably the fence will remain for at least that long.
We can assign responsibility for this infringement on our democracy to two levels of government. The primary responsibility, of course, rests with Donald Trump, who instigated the insurrection by several thousand of his most devoted disciples. We endured months of Trump repeating the Big Lie – that there was massive fraud behind President Biden’s popular vote and electoral college victories (or, to use Trump’s words, that the election had been stolen). We watched him raise the emotional pitch of his supporters to a level that peaked on January 6th, when he directed an assembled crowd of “militia members, white supremacists and other extremists” (the assessment of the Capitol Police) to the Capitol to “fight like hell.”
But responsibility also rests with members of Congress, both in the House and in the Senate, all of them Republican, who made no attempt to counter Trump’s false and dangerous narrative by arguing the truth about the election. Some of these members chose to add their voices to Trump’s Big Lie by voting, on January 6th, after they had returned to from their insurrection-imposed lock-down, to sustain objections to the slates of electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania, claiming, without evidence, that the election results from both of those states were fraudulent. Two of the Congressman who cast votes to disrupt our democratic process are close to home: the 6th District’s Ben Cline and the 9th District’s Morgan Griffith.
Congressmen: Why haven’t you addressed your constituents to explain that there was no fraud, that the election was not stolen, that your protest vote on Jan. 6 was a fool’s errand, that what makes our democracy great and enduring—the public election of a president and the peaceful transfer of power – worked extraordinarily well in 2020? (Well, the peaceful part maybe not so much.) And that protestors who remain enamored of Trump and his Big Lie need to be told the truth and to stay home?
I live in the 6th District and I read Mr. Cline’s weekly newsletter. I have also read Mr. Griffith’s newsletters. And what did the Congressmen have to say to their constituents about their January 6th vote, or about Donald Trump’s claims of a fraudulent and stolen election? Not a word.
On March 4 I took this photo of the U.S. Capitol, closed off to the public and fortified with razor wire and the National Guard in response to a seditious act by the former president. Representatives Cline and Griffith, may this photo be part of your legacy.
Kerchof is retired from Norfolk Southern Railway.