Kerchof: Ben Cline, please take a position

By Brad Kerchof
Kerchof retired from Norfolk Southern in 2019. He lives in Roanoke.
The Times’ July 25 article on Confederate iconography described the U.S. House of Representatives approving a bill to remove the statues of Robert E. Lee and other Confederate leaders from the U.S. Capitol, adding that all of the Democrats in Virginia’s delegation voted in favor of the bill, and that Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, voted against it. Quoted in the article, Congressman Cline justified his vote by saying, “So long as the Capitol statue selection process is made by each individual state, the decision to remove Robert E. Lee from the Capitol Complex should remain Virginia’s to make — not Congress’s and not Nancy Pelosi’s.”
This misdirection —Mr. Cline did not say he thought the Lee statue should remain, rather, he objected to the decision-making process — reminded me of Mr. Cline’s comments during the impeachment of President Donald Trump earlier this year. The Congressman, in his weekly constituent newsletter, did not say whether he thought that a President soliciting help from a foreign government to aid in his 2020 election was constitutional or not. Instead, he complained about the process. Typical was an entry in his Jan. 19 newsletter: “Yet 28 days went by before the Speaker transmitted the Articles to the Senate this week,” and “The delay once again denied the President the right to due process...” Subsequently, in a face-to-face conversation, he evaded the substance of the issue again, telling me that the “House had not made its case.”
It is customary for the Minority to argue about process when the Majority is imposing its will. But at the end of the day, our representatives must address the substance of the critical issues confronting us. For example, say ‘while I don’t agree with the process, I agree that these Confederate statures should be removed,’ and explain why. Or say the statues should not be removed, and explain why. This is leadership. Straddling the middle of the road is not the way a representative should guide his district.
That I disagree with Mr. Cline’s vote on the Confederate statues this past week, and with his vote on impeachment this past January, while important, is not my reason for writing. My purpose is to ask that our Congressman take a position on these important issues, and to explain his thinking. Then we, as his constituents, can evaluate the merits of his position, and agree or disagree. And then vote accordingly.
