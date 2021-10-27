Ketner: Congress should do right by rural Virginia families and extend the child tax credit

This year, Congress passed a transformational child tax credit that could cut child poverty in half in the United States. For rural Virginians, where the poverty rate is nearly double that in urban parts of the commonwealth, the child tax credit is life-changing. But now this tax refund is set to expire at the end of this year unless Congress votes to extend it.
Let’s get one thing straight. The government has ignored rural Virginia for far too long. We send our tax dollars to Washington, but what do we have to show for it? Why are our communities still struggling when we’re paying our fair share? The child tax credit is a tax refund — a return of our money to our families, money that the IRS is returning to our bank accounts and that we can put to use as we see fit.
Depending on the child’s age, the expanded child tax credit pays between either $3,000 or $3,600 per year per child, with $250 or $300 monthly checks to parents, for single parents making up to $112,500 per year or for married couples making up to $150,000 per year. Out here in rural Virginia, that means almost all of us.
When I spoke to one neighbor, disconnected from public transportation up here in the mountains, she told me that was the sort of money she could use to get transportation to a job, and start providing for herself and her family. Imagine wanting to work and not being able to because you can’t afford a car. Nobody who wants to work and provide for their kids should be stopped by lack of transportation.
For other families I’ve spoken to, it means they don’t have to choose between sending their kid on a field trip or having enough food on the table for dinner. For some families, the cost of a $10 field trip is too much for their budgets, even though they knew their kids would get real hands-on learning about science.
In the richest country in the world, families should not need to make those choices, and many will no longer have to if we simply extend this tax refund. All children should be able to live and thrive. For the average family in Pulaski County with two kids, the tax credit increases their income by over 10%. To those families, who are hardworking rural Virginians, this is not a handout. It’s money they earned and are getting back, which will give them the freedom to invest in their kids’ futures and to build a dignified life for their families.
I’ve heard some politicians say they are opposed to the child tax credit because people who don’t make enough money to pay federal taxes still qualify. They should speak to some of the women I know, like my neighbor who wants to work but cannot without a little help with transportation. They should also realize that there are countless costs to raising children, and that parents pay a lot in sales tax in order to provide for their kids.
Many parents I know are constantly faced with the decision between staying at home and raising kids or taking a job, knowing that they’ll barely out-earn the cost of childcare. The expanded child tax credit is the sort of money that lets them join the workforce and still be able to afford childcare, rather than having to do the math on whether it’s worth it to take a job when the cost of both taxes and childcare is so high.
Far from making people lazy, the child tax credit is a tax refund that gives parents the power to work. The United States was one of the few wealthy countries in the world that did not provide financial help to parents, and it shows: it used to be that working age Americans worked at a higher rate than almost anybody in the world, now we’re below countries like France. The expanded child tax credit will give parents the freedom to pursue the best lives for their children, and our representatives in Congress should vote to give them that chance.
Ketner lives in Montgomery County.