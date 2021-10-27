Ketner: Congress should do right by rural Virginia families and extend the child tax credit

For other families I’ve spoken to, it means they don’t have to choose between sending their kid on a field trip or having enough food on the table for dinner. For some families, the cost of a $10 field trip is too much for their budgets, even though they knew their kids would get real hands-on learning about science.

In the richest country in the world, families should not need to make those choices, and many will no longer have to if we simply extend this tax refund. All children should be able to live and thrive. For the average family in Pulaski County with two kids, the tax credit increases their income by over 10%. To those families, who are hardworking rural Virginians, this is not a handout. It’s money they earned and are getting back, which will give them the freedom to invest in their kids’ futures and to build a dignified life for their families.

I’ve heard some politicians say they are opposed to the child tax credit because people who don’t make enough money to pay federal taxes still qualify. They should speak to some of the women I know, like my neighbor who wants to work but cannot without a little help with transportation. They should also realize that there are countless costs to raising children, and that parents pay a lot in sales tax in order to provide for their kids.