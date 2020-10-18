Ketwig: The decline and fall?

By John Ketwig
Ketwig is retired to Bedford County and is the author of two books about the Vietnam War.
When I was a boy, television was brand new. We got off the school bus, parked our lunch boxes, and hurried over to a neighbor’s house to watch Mickey Mouse Club on the only TV in the neighborhood. In those days, the small black and white screen brought heroes like Roy Rogers, The Lone Ranger, and Sky King into our living room. The good guys always defeated the bad guys back then, and we expected real life to follow suit.
As we matured, we became fascinated by Leave It To Beaver and Father Knows Best, the first space flights, American Bandstand and rock ‘n roll music, and the Ed Sullivan Show every Sunday night. Batman and Robin became camp TV heroes, and the Beach Boys made us all dream of surfing in California. President Kennedy was murdered, an unthinkable act, and we became aware of politics. The Beatles dared us to imagine peace and love, but then we were confronted with Vietnam.
Everything changed the day President Kennedy was murdered. The draft kidnapped many of us and sent us to Vietnam, and far too many of us came away disillusioned by the terribly unnecessary violence, death, and destruction we had witnessed.
America’s efforts to “bomb them back to the stone age” were all too successful, and any thoughts that we were the good guys overcoming evil were dissolved in an ocean of blood and tears. America has never been the same.
Nixon prolonged the war to help his re-election, and hired a gang of incompetent thugs called “The Plumbers” to cover up the evidence and destruct the Constitution. Chased out of town, President Ford pardoned him. No one is held accountable in Washington.
Reagan brought us catsup as a vegetable for school children, a record 138 administration figures indicted or jailed for criminal conduct, and the travesty of Irangate.
His “covert” minions sold arms to Iran in order to raise illegal funds for the Contra terrorists attempting to overthrow the democratically-elected Sandinista government of Nicaragua. The Contras utilized tactics identical to those of the Taliban and Isis a few years later. Again, no one was held accountable. The two Bush regimes were corrupt and incompetent, except when it came to gobbling up unprecedented shares of America’s wealth and political power. Does anyone remember the Savings and Loan scandal? 9/11 was not really a turning point in American history. The George W administration was obviously steered by Vice President Dick Cheney and a new brand of “conservatives,” the neocons, who created the wars in the Middle East due to their tragically mistaken belief that Democracy would overwhelm the Arab world like the thoroughly discredited “Domino theory” that got us involved in Southeast Asia. Although Washington is still to admit it, we lost the Iraq War the day the photos of Abu Ghraib prison became public. History will surely question our disastrous twenty-year wars in Iraq and Afghanistan that have accomplished nothing but to make the military-industrial complex wealthy.
The sad truth is that every experiment with “conservative” government has proven to be ingenuously corrupt, expensive, and disastrous, and the Trump regime has exceeded all that came before.
Trump struts his lying as if it a measurement of his cleverness, honesty be damned. He abolishes ambassadors, decorated military heroes, Inspector Generals, and anyone else who endeavors to safeguard American ideals and ethics.
Today our national debt is somewhere beyond twenty-five Trillion dollars! Our country is essentially bankrupt, both financially and morally. Sadly, it appears we are seeing the final stages of the decline and fall of the United States. Oh, there will be impassioned protest at that statement, but the good guys have long since hung up their six guns and left us for the happy hunting grounds.
Today, the two presumed candidates for the highest office in the land are Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Does anyone really believe that either of them can inspire a return to the accomplishment, optimism, decency, and compassion we used to know in the Kennedy years? We have witnessed a lot of history in our “baby boomer” lifetimes, and I’m afraid we will also witness the fall of American Democracy.
Having brought children into the world, and with grandchildren bubbling over with energetic optimism, I hope I’m wrong.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!