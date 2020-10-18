Ketwig: The decline and fall?

His “covert” minions sold arms to Iran in order to raise illegal funds for the Contra terrorists attempting to overthrow the democratically-elected Sandinista government of Nicaragua. The Contras utilized tactics identical to those of the Taliban and Isis a few years later. Again, no one was held accountable. The two Bush regimes were corrupt and incompetent, except when it came to gobbling up unprecedented shares of America’s wealth and political power. Does anyone remember the Savings and Loan scandal? 9/11 was not really a turning point in American history. The George W administration was obviously steered by Vice President Dick Cheney and a new brand of “conservatives,” the neocons, who created the wars in the Middle East due to their tragically mistaken belief that Democracy would overwhelm the Arab world like the thoroughly discredited “Domino theory” that got us involved in Southeast Asia. Although Washington is still to admit it, we lost the Iraq War the day the photos of Abu Ghraib prison became public. History will surely question our disastrous twenty-year wars in Iraq and Afghanistan that have accomplished nothing but to make the military-industrial complex wealthy.