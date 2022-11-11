Ketwig: To support veterans, say no to privatizing the VA

In his second inaugural address, President Abraham Lincoln challenged Americans to care “for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan.” Today, veterans constitute just 7% of our adult population, down from 18% in 1980.

Recruiting for today’s military falls far short of the numbers of recruits “needed” by the services. Small wonder! Suicides among both veterans and active-duty personnel have remained at rates far beyond the levels in civilian life. We spend more on our “defense” budget that the next 11 countries combined, but America’s veterans have been coming home damaged. They suffer from gunshot wounds, lost limbs, burns, traumatic brain injuries, PTSD, poisoning from Agent Orange, or respiratory problems due to burn pits. Women who serve are subjected to sexual harassment, physical assault and rape, crimes so prevalent they are now grouped under the nomenclature Military Sexual Trauma, or MST. Our veterans experience higher-than-average rates of joblessness, homelessness, chronic pain, mental illness, marital and relationship problems, and substance abuse. Between 2006 and 2015, the number of veterans requiring mental health care from the Department of Veterans Affairs rose from 900,000 annually to 1.6 million. Today’s young people are aware of all this. It is indeed a brave young person who volunteers for today’s American military.

The Cabinet-level Department of Veterans Affairs, the VA, provides healthcare to more than 19 million eligible vets via a network of 153 hospitals, 900 clinics and 300 mental health centers. The VA is critically underfunded and short-handed. Across the country, the VA has more than 67,000 openings for doctors, nurses, psychiatrists, psychologists, and support staff. And yet, in study after study, it is clear that the VA healthcare system provides better care than America’s private or for-profit medical industry!

The VA’s budget for 2023 is $310 billion, a chunk of cash that is irresistible to the for-profit medical community. For years, they have waged a campaign to “privatize” the VA. That effort gained momentum in 2014, when it was revealed that appointments at the VA hospital in Phoenix were being delayed and misreported to maximize bonuses. This prompted a number of staunch patriots, funded by the infamous Koch brothers, to intensify a lobbying campaign in Washington. Privatization gained momentum during the Trump years, when our former president took advice from three members of his Mar-A-Lago golf club, none of whom had any medical or large-organization management experience, to outsource veterans (ostensibly in rural areas far from VA healthcare facilities) to nearby private or for-profit medical providers, with the VA paying the bills.

In 2018, the MISSION Act increased this outsourcing. For-profit doctors prescribed unnecessary procedures and long periods of rehabilitation, and as a result, the impact to the VA’s budget has skyrocketed. Meanwhile, the pro-privatization folks, like sharks smelling blood in the water, have only intensified their efforts. Their ultimate goal is to abolish the VA healthcare system and make the VA just another insurance company. They would send all veterans to the for-profit medical industry and bill the VA. They fail to recognize the studies that show that 85% of veterans who have utilized the VA system say they prefer it to private sector healthcare.

There is a shortage of doctors all across America, and wait times for appointments at private facilities are often longer than at the VA. Many rural hospitals have had to close. VA doctors and healthcare professionals are salaried. They don’t have to hire phalanxes of support personnel to interact with the insurance companies, seek permission to perform procedures, appeal denials, and hassle over mountains of restrictive paperwork. A VA doctor is not required by the corporate hierarchy to limit an office visit to fifteen minutes, or pressured to see more patients per day in a high-speed assembly line operation. Of course, the for-profit industry pays doctors more. That’s how capitalism works. In order to fill those 67,000 open positions, the VA needs a whole lot more funding.

Today, we will mark Veterans Day 2022 with parades and ceremonies, and, for vets, free meals at many restaurants. Parades are nice, but if you really want to support our veterans, write or call your congressman or senator and urge them to increase the VA’s budget to allow additional facilities, and allow competitive salaries to accomplish full staffing. Tell them it’s absolutely necessary to fully fund and staff the VA, and to avoid privatizing it. Be emphatic. Then, go to your Veterans Day parade and applaud like crazy!