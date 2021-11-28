Keyser: Innovation is the region's foundation and destiny

Sometimes it seems to me that we don’t give ourselves enough credit in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. The truth is our region is grounded in innovation, and the innovation we see today is built on the shoulders of others — particularly in health care.

Here we are in the 2020s, where we’ve been living the adage “necessity is the mother of invention” since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Shortages in supplies and equipment became the impetus for novel devices and processes, including:

Carilion Clinic Innovation (CCI) and Virginia Tech engineers developed a face shield to protect Life-Guard crews.

The Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion’s rapid COVID test joined the list of local innovations that helped our region respond.

Telemedicine blossomed from assisting patients in our most rural areas to an almost overnight explosion of virtual visits for all patients in Carilion’s service region.

CCI didn’t exist in the 1960s or the 1980s. Its existence today and the intentional way Carilion — and many other organizations — approach novel discoveries and inventions are the x-factors propelling our region into the future.