Kilgore and Ehrhardt: The Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission: Meeting Tomorrow’s Challenges

By Terry Kilgore and Dr. Alexis Ehrhardt
Kilgore represents the First District in the Virginia House of Delegates. His district consists of Lee County, Scott County, part of Wise County, and the City of Norton. He is a Republican from Scott County.
Ehrhardt is President & CEO of the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce and a 2018 gubernatorial appointee to the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission.
For over 20 years the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission has been making investments in creating jobs and opportunity in Southern and Southwest Virginia – even as the global economy dealt the region numerous body blows. The Commission has been instrumental in bringing over 21,000 jobs and more than 345 unique businesses to the region, including household names like Microsoft, Tempur/Sealy, Goodyear, Aldi, and Kyocera SGS, along with hundreds of other businesses like TMI Autotech, Press Glass, Oran Safety Glass, Monogram Foods, and Empire Bakery.
By far the largest area of investment has been in education. Commission-supported scholarships have provided opportunity for over 36,500 students to further their education and earn thousands of in-demand credentials. We’re also in the second year of our Talent Attraction Program, paying up to $12,000 per year of student loan debt to those who move to our region, are civically engaged, and work in targeted job sectors.
The Commission recognized early on that broadband would be crucial. Over $130 million has been invested to build 3,000 miles of backbone fiber throughout Southern and Southwest Virginia, connecting tens of thousands of homes and businesses, with more to come. These investments set the region up to seize critical opportunities moving forward.
Though the Commission has been largely successful in working towards our goal of developing a diverse economy in Southern and Southwest Virginia, we know there is still work to be done. To that end, we have adapted in ways that will make us even more effective and accountable moving forward. We have an increased focus on data analytics, including the addition of a data scientist to our team; increased transparency and openness about the Commission’s goals; and review all Commission projects in detail. While a recent report generated headlines related to some businesses not locating in the region, left out of the coverage were report findings that, “[studied Commission incentives were] estimated to generate $11 million in Virginia GDP per $1 million spent, which is higher than the estimated additional Virginia GDP ($5 million) per $1 million spent on average for all Virginia incentives.”
The Commission has implemented a plan to ensure that it will remain a financially viable entity well into the future. This plan calls for an increased focus on loans to create economic opportunity. An increased focus on business and community lending will allow the Commission to continue to be a catalyst for change while remaining financially stable in the long term. That said, the Commission will continue to make select, targeted grants as appropriate opportunities arise. These grants will be funded by the earnings from loans, interest on the balance of funds the Commission holds, and other revenue streams, like outside grants and donations made to the Commission.
To increase our ability to make grants in a sustainable way, the Commission will establish an external, non-profit foundation focused on education and workforce development, including our Talent Attraction Program. This foundation would seek grants from organizations and individuals that share an interest in the continued success of the region we serve.
With a tighter budget overall, the Commission was faced with the prospect of smaller grant rounds for each committee, which would have resulted in fewer grants with lower impacts across the region. The Commission now has four main funding committees that encompass all of the work the Commission does: Incentives and Loans, Education, Southern Virginia and Southwest Virginia. To be clear, the Commission is not discontinuing any of the work of the committees that no longer exist, but rather rolling that work into this streamlined structure that will allow for larger grant rounds and increased ability to fund worthwhile projects for the region. We believe that this will result in better project proposals and better outcomes in the future.
Each member of the Commission is committed to developing a diverse economy in Southern and Southwest Virginia. We will continue to fund worthwhile projects in a diverse range of areas from agriculture to I.T., education to manufacturing, and more. The changes outlined here will allow us to do so in ways that are transparent, equitable, fiscally responsible, and impactful. The Commission remains committed to being a partner for growth in Southern and Southwest Virginia communities for years to come, and we look forward to supporting job creation, education and a brighter and more equitable future for all.
