Kilgore and Ehrhardt: The Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission: Meeting Tomorrow’s Challenges

The Commission recognized early on that broadband would be crucial. Over $130 million has been invested to build 3,000 miles of backbone fiber throughout Southern and Southwest Virginia, connecting tens of thousands of homes and businesses, with more to come. These investments set the region up to seize critical opportunities moving forward.

Though the Commission has been largely successful in working towards our goal of developing a diverse economy in Southern and Southwest Virginia, we know there is still work to be done. To that end, we have adapted in ways that will make us even more effective and accountable moving forward. We have an increased focus on data analytics, including the addition of a data scientist to our team; increased transparency and openness about the Commission’s goals; and review all Commission projects in detail. While a recent report generated headlines related to some businesses not locating in the region, left out of the coverage were report findings that, “[studied Commission incentives were] estimated to generate $11 million in Virginia GDP per $1 million spent, which is higher than the estimated additional Virginia GDP ($5 million) per $1 million spent on average for all Virginia incentives.”