Kimzey: Dobbs decision is right, Edwards op-ed is wrong

State Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, wrote a July 17 op-ed (“The Dobbs decision overruling Roe v. Wade is wrong”) claiming that the Dobbs decision “overrules almost 50 years of constitutional ‘liberty’ rights of women to decide important personal decisions under Roe v. Wade (1973). The Dobbs decision devalues the dignity of women and eviscerates the judicial principle of stare decisis.”

I write on behalf of his constituents who disagree. Edwards’ position would only be tenable if he could demonstrate that returning the legal status of abortion to the states 1) devalues the dignity of women and 2) eviscerates the judicial principle of stare decisis. Both claims are unwarranted and undemonstrated. I will briefly examine these claims in reverse order.

Stare decisis is not an enshrined constitutional doctrine, but merely a time-honored tradition of the Supreme Court to ‘stand by the decisions’ that it has held previously. Its basis is obvious: consistency is valued over arbitrary, impulsive, and casual approaches in legal interpretation. However, stare decisis is not an inviolable principle, for that would assume that the Court is infallible, unable to make mistakes of reasoning or judgment. One need only briefly survey American legal history to see a mixed record on stare decisis. Numerous prior Court holdings have been overturned, since by its very nature the Court’s interpretation requires it to uphold some previous interpretations and to object to others. Thus the stare decisis argument is only employed when politically expedient.

Edwards’ claim that “Dobbs offers no new scientific or medical understandings of abortion in overturning Roe” can be soundly contested.

From a medical and scientific standpoint, the accumulating evidence and technological advances of nearly 50 years have decisively weighed in on the side of the humanity, sentience and viability of unborn lives, as well as the harmful effects of abortion upon women themselves. Edwards claims that Roe was decided upon “modern health science” and Dobbs upon “personal ideology”, but the evidence seems to suggest the contrary.

Even setting that aside, the Court need not present new evidence if their interpretation is that Roe was decided upon poor reasoning and insufficient and inconsistent evidence in the first place. Correcting a legal interpretation requires no warrant except that it was incorrect in the first place. In that sense, it is those adhering to “personal ideology” that would wish to see Roe preserved regardless of its constitutional legitimacy.

Regarding Edwards’ other major claim (namely, that Dobbs devalues the dignity of women), Dobbs does not even speak to the dignity of women directly. It merely recognizes that the federal Constitution doesn’t address abortion, thus leaving abortion as a moral and legislative issue to be settled by the legislative assemblies in individual states (see the Tenth Amendment of the Bill of Rights). What could be more democratic than that? And what could be more tyrannical — more like ‘legislating from the bench’ — than for a poorly-decided court fiat (i.e. Roe) to subvert every state’s constitutional prerogative to decide this question for itself?

Women’s dignity and liberty is only harmed by Dobbs if it can be decisively shown that abortion is fundamentally good and must be fundamentally protected — something Edwards does not and cannot demonstrate, but simply assumes as part of his definition of “liberty.” At every point, Edwards’ argument is rooted in his “personal ideology” that abortion is a right and that it deserves constitutional protection, something a majority of the justices in Dobbs held is not supported by the most thorough examination of historical interpretation of the Constitution and our nation’s legal tradition.

Edwards concludes: “The history of America is the expansion of individual rights. Unfortunately, the Dobbs decision is the first time a constitutional right has been taken away in our nation’s history.” Edwards’ first claim is correct: so how can it be that our Court’s decision to uphold the individual rights of the unborn is seen as a step backwards instead of as part of that advancing expansion of individual human rights? Dobbs is not the first time constitutional rights have been taken away.

Rather, it may be the first time in our nation’s history that the progressive Left has experienced rollback of a piece of legal expansion they thought so secure that they could label it a ‘right’, while in reality Roe’s ‘right’ to abortion was nothing more than a semantic construction used to bully their opponents and oppress women, the unbor, and religious liberty.