Kirby: We've become addicted to hate

I tell you I understand the appeal of President Trump and I do. I do not tell you what the appeal is however. We hate change but it just keeps coming. It comes fast and sometimes we are not ready. President Trump tells us he can stop time. Not only that he can take us back to a better time. He says it will be easy. He can fix everything and it will not even be hard. Many of us like the sound of that. Then he takes it a step further. He lets us know it is OK to hate. We get the message to go ahead and hate. The President hates so it must be OK. He is Conspiracy Theory Man. He finds new ways for us to hate. He is the ultimate validation of hate for some of us and we cannot turn away. He is not a conservative. Not a fiscal conservative. No respect for the constitution or our laws. He is an opportunist perfect for an era of hate. He does not see Russia as an adversary. Russia is trying to destroy our country without firing a shot. Just like we did to the Soviet Union. You stand there waving your flag while they do it. You know nothing comes easy and the rewards of hard work. Why can’t you turn away? You are addicted to hate and need your validation.