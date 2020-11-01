Kirby: We've become addicted to hate

Kirby is a retired contractor and businessman who lives in the Roanoke Valley.
I read your Sept. 26 editorial based on Tyler Childers song “Long, Violent History” and his accompanying online essay. I also watched the Country Music Awards and heard Eric Church sing “Stick That in Your Country Song.” These men have courage, and I want to add my opinion.
Problems come and problems go. COVID will pass. The economy will get better. What concerns me is hate. I know hate will always be with us. I am surprised by how much hate was just below the surface ready to come out.
People come to me. They ask me to validate their hate. You go to each other and ask for validation. I hear you. I try to be easy. I tell you I understand where you are coming from but maybe you could look at it a little differently. You walk off looking for validation elsewhere. Why do you need to validate your hate? Because you know it is wrong. Because you are addicted to hate and you need your fix.
You turn on the TV, the radio, or go online. Hate validation is everywhere. Fox validates some of you. CNN others. Everywhere you go the message I hear is go ahead and hate it’s ok. Tyler Childers’ producer and tour partner Sturgill Simpson says it best for me in his song Call to Arms “Bull**** on the TV, Bull*** on the Radio, … Bull***s got to Go”. Try turning it all off for a week. Can you do it?
I tell you I understand the appeal of President Trump and I do. I do not tell you what the appeal is however. We hate change but it just keeps coming. It comes fast and sometimes we are not ready. President Trump tells us he can stop time. Not only that he can take us back to a better time. He says it will be easy. He can fix everything and it will not even be hard. Many of us like the sound of that. Then he takes it a step further. He lets us know it is OK to hate. We get the message to go ahead and hate. The President hates so it must be OK. He is Conspiracy Theory Man. He finds new ways for us to hate. He is the ultimate validation of hate for some of us and we cannot turn away. He is not a conservative. Not a fiscal conservative. No respect for the constitution or our laws. He is an opportunist perfect for an era of hate. He does not see Russia as an adversary. Russia is trying to destroy our country without firing a shot. Just like we did to the Soviet Union. You stand there waving your flag while they do it. You know nothing comes easy and the rewards of hard work. Why can’t you turn away? You are addicted to hate and need your validation.
You liberals out there are you snickering? Not so fast. Your turn. What do you hate? You hate conservatives of course. Many of you hate your country. You hate everything about it. Every country has a history of violence. I agree we should not celebrate and embrace the low points in our history. We do not have to erase it completely. You think abolish the police is a winning campaign strategy? Get ready for four more years of President Trump. There are some bad police just like any profession. Most of them are doing the best they can under the circumstances. Change the circumstances and you can change the results. The results must be changed now. Many of us quit listening when you let us know you hate the country. Say I love my country and I want to improve it and mean it. Wave a flag every now and then. You might be surprised by the results.
I am not a Democrat or a Republican. A friend told me they are the same snake oil in a different bottle anyway. I know they are different but I understand what he means. They are both focused on winning elections and the power that comes with it. They both want to tell me how to be free. I say you be free your way and I will be free my way. That’s what freedom is all about. Don’t hate me for doing it my way.
So here we are. Addicted to hate. In denial. Armed “ Militia” and armed “Protestors” in the streets. The whole country armed to the teeth. We are on the verge of anarchy. Civil war and destruction of our country are a real possibility. Is that really what you want? Just so you can keep your hate addiction? Put down the hate and walk away. It’s not to late.
