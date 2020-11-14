Kiser: Raising standards for cancer care

In Southwest Virginia and around the country, no disease is harder on patients and their families than cancer. Receiving the proper care should not make matters worse.

Recently three medical societies announced that nuclear medicine injection extravasations happen frequently and affect the quality and quantification of the images that are used to help diagnose, stage, and assess cancer and many other diseases. An extravasation occurs when the needle misses the vein and the radio-pharmaceutical is accidentally injected into a patient’s skin or soft tissue. Nuclear medicine extravasations not only affect diagnostic images; they also leave radiation in the tissue. Significant extravasations can result in radiation doses that can lead to skin and tissue damage months to years after the event.

The good news is that this simple error is preventable, and Carilion Clinic is leading the way in patient-centered care and quality assurance for nuclear medicine patients in southwest Virginia. The bad news is that around the country, too many physicians and bureaucrats are relying on outdated science or to claim falsely that extravasations don’t matter or hiding behind the excuse that extravasations are impossible to avoid. Nothing could be further from the truth.