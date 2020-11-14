Kiser: Raising standards for cancer care

In Southwest Virginia and around the country, no disease is harder on patients and their families than cancer. Receiving the proper care should not make matters worse.
Recently three medical societies announced that nuclear medicine injection extravasations happen frequently and affect the quality and quantification of the images that are used to help diagnose, stage, and assess cancer and many other diseases. An extravasation occurs when the needle misses the vein and the radio-pharmaceutical is accidentally injected into a patient’s skin or soft tissue. Nuclear medicine extravasations not only affect diagnostic images; they also leave radiation in the tissue. Significant extravasations can result in radiation doses that can lead to skin and tissue damage months to years after the event.
The good news is that this simple error is preventable, and Carilion Clinic is leading the way in patient-centered care and quality assurance for nuclear medicine patients in southwest Virginia. The bad news is that around the country, too many physicians and bureaucrats are relying on outdated science or to claim falsely that extravasations don’t matter or hiding behind the excuse that extravasations are impossible to avoid. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Since 1980, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has required nuclear medicine providers to report if patients or staff are unintentionally exposed to significant levels of radiation. However a loophole to this rule allows these exposures to remain unreported to the NRC and the patient if they happen as a result of extravasations — no matter how high the dose or how severe the potential consequences. The rationale for this loophole was NRC’s mistaken belief that extravasations occur routinely and are impossible to avoid. New evidence exposes these beliefs as false — extravasations are preventable, and don’t have to be routine.
Since 2016 and through simple monitoring techniques and advances in technology, Carilion Clinic reduced its extravasation rate by 85%, reducing unnecessary exposure to radiation and ensuring higher quality cancer and other imaging procedures. Since implementing these quality monitoring practices, Carilion Clinic has prevented hundreds of patients from unnecessary radiation exposure following extravasations. These results have been published in several peer-reviewed medical journals. And this work has created peace of mind — for patients and their care team alike — knowing that patients are receiving the safest, most accurate cancer care possible.
NRC is currently considering a petition that would require providers around the country to meet the high standard that Carilion Clinic has set, by eliminating the loophole that allows extravasations to remain hidden. It is time for NRC to recognize what medical evidence clearly demonstrates — extravasations are harmful and avoidable, and a failure to monitor for them is a deviation from best medical and safety practices.
Requiring the reporting of significant extravasations will also ensure that patients have greater access to information about their care. Active participation in treatment helps empower patients and their families in challenging circumstances that are frequently beyond their control. Allowing extravasations to remain hidden, however, keeps patients in the dark about their own care. Patients and their families expect and deserve transparency from their health care providers. Requiring the reporting of extravasations will ensure that patients have access to information they need to make informed treatment decisions and ensure transparent, candid conversations between patients and their health care team.
Carilion Clinic supports this effort because it ensures that significant extravasations are reported just like any other medical event that exceeds NRC reporting limits. Removing the regulatory loophole will encourage other health care providers to undertake nuclear medicine injection quality assurance activities that will improve nuclear medicine imaging and nearly eliminate the possibility that patients are unintentionally irradiated with high doses to their tissue. Requiring health care providers to report when extravasations occur will also allow the NRC and providers to create the data necessary to better understand where, when, why, and how extravasations occur so they can be avoided in the future.
Over the next decade, cancer patients will have access to revolutionary new nuclear medicine treatments that will fundamentally alter how cancer is diagnosed and treated. The NRC should not allow a 40-year-old misunderstanding of whether and why extravasations occur to hamper this progress. The medical community and the NRC owe it to patients and their families to ease the burden of cancer treatment by requiring health care providers to provide the safest, most transparent care possible.
Kiser is Chief of Molecular Imaging at Carilion Clinic in Roanoke.
