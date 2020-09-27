Kitterman: The masks we wear

By John Kitterman
Kitterman is an English professor at Ferrum College.
I suspect that the mask problem goes deeper than Republicans vs. Democrats. For one thing, the human face is already a mask. As the Austrian poet Rilke pointed out a hundred years ago in “The Notebooks of Malte Laurids Brigge,” “There are people who wear the same face for years; naturally it wears out, it gets dirty, it splits at the folds, it stretches, like gloves one has worn on a journey. These are thrifty, simple people; they do not change their face, they never even have it cleaned. It is good enough, they say, and who can prove to them the contrary? The question of course arises, since they have several faces, what do they do with the others? They store them up. Their children will wear them. But sometimes, too, it happens that their dogs go out with them on. And why not? A face is a face.”
Here I take it Rilke is describing the kind of people who don’t change, who haven’t travelled, gone away to college, opened themselves up to other identities, who don’t have friends of another race, who are traditional, who like the good old days.
By contrast, “Other people put their faces on, one after the other, with uncanny rapidity and wear them out. At first it seems to them they are provided for always; but they scarcely reach forty — and they have come to the last. This naturally has something tragic. They are not accustomed to taking care of faces, their last is worn through in a week, has holes, and in many places is thin as paper; and then little by little the under layer, the no-face, comes through, and they go about with that.”
These are people who change with the times so often that they think they will always be young and plastic, but when they reach middle age they have run out of shifting identities and are stuck with what’s left—no character at all, the empty face under the mask faces.
Possibly some Americans think they are all individuals, and masks make them seem like part of a herd wearing the same face. Those socialist European nations, so the argument goes, are blurring into identical faces like mask-wearing Asians. Americans, however, have long subscribed to the idea that we are exceptional; we have a scrappy, self-reliant mask already in place that overrides all others. We don’t need anything else.
Our president let slip recently that he thinks he looks like The Lone Ranger in a mask, which I guess would make Mike Pence Tonto. It’s fascinating that Trump identifies with this lawman whom he no doubt watched on TV as a child in black and white. Maybe he believes that he too is ridding the country of bad guys—“bad” being a favorite word of his—who might disrupt our heroic image of ourselves as statue-erecting patriots and hard-working capitalists. Hi-yo Silver! Frankly I don’t see the resemblance, but what’s important is what he sees in the mirror. His mask is his face. A loner’s. A brand.
Masks of course make eyes more significant as other people try to figure out who the COVID-possible person is standing next to them in the checkout line at Kroger. If the eyes are truly the windows to the soul, maybe those who won’t wear masks are concerned about transparency. Too much could be “bad.”
But more likely people who won’t wear masks are worried about covering up the mask their face already is. Maybe that mask underneath is more important to keep visible than the mask on top. The one underneath could be the one they have had their whole life, and they are afraid they can’t live without its protection.
Or the one underneath may be their last one, the one they are left with after all the rest have worn out, the no-face, the blank look like they don’t know any more what is happening here in America.
Anyway, I’m looking forward to Halloween, three days before the election, to see what kind of masks people will be wearing. People love putting on disguises for this ritual, so you would think wearing a mask the rest of the year would be fun too. There are bound to be some Lone Rangers, Trumps, maybe even a Joe Biden, and of course The Joker and Guy Fawkes. Then the next day people will take off their Halloween masks and have to live with the face underneath when they vote.
