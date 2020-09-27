Kitterman: The masks we wear

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

By John Kitterman

Kitterman is an English professor at Ferrum College.

I suspect that the mask problem goes deeper than Republicans vs. Democrats. For one thing, the human face is already a mask. As the Austrian poet Rilke pointed out a hundred years ago in “The Notebooks of Malte Laurids Brigge,” “There are people who wear the same face for years; naturally it wears out, it gets dirty, it splits at the folds, it stretches, like gloves one has worn on a journey. These are thrifty, simple people; they do not change their face, they never even have it cleaned. It is good enough, they say, and who can prove to them the contrary? The question of course arises, since they have several faces, what do they do with the others? They store them up. Their children will wear them. But sometimes, too, it happens that their dogs go out with them on. And why not? A face is a face.”

Here I take it Rilke is describing the kind of people who don’t change, who haven’t travelled, gone away to college, opened themselves up to other identities, who don’t have friends of another race, who are traditional, who like the good old days.