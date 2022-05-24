Kitterman: The troika of change, openness and restructuring

In the famous trial scene from Dostoyevsky’s 1880 novel “The Brothers Karamazov,” reputed to be one of Putin’s favorite books, the prosecutor invokes Gogol’s metaphor comparing Russia to a troika [a carriage driven by three horses] recklessly speeding to an unknown goal. He says the Russian people themselves may not be able to stop it, and other countries will need to “check the frenzied rush of our lawlessness, for the sake of their own safety, enlightenment and civilization.”

Prophetic, right? But we’re a long way from 1880 and the 1917 revolution that attempted to empower the working classes. It’s a new order now, what one historian has called the “clash of civilizations” between democracy and authoritarianism.

But please, let’s not throw out the babushka with the bathwater. You’ve got to love a people which loves its artists. Forty thousand Russians attended Dostoyevsky’s funeral in 1881.

Who can blame the Russians for what politicians do anyway? Especially in a nation where the elections actually can be rigged because there’s no free press. A nation that has produced “Swan Lake” and “The Nutcracker,” and all those beautiful ballet dancers. Could we live without Tchaikovsky, Stravinsky, Pushkin, Chekhov, Tolstoy, Bulgakov, Solzhenitsyn, Kandinsky, Chagall? Maria Sharapova?

I studied Russian as an undergrad in the ’60s. My professor, Ilya Wolston, was a member of the Center for Russian and Communist Studies at the University of Virginia (Yes, Glenn Youngkin would have disapproved). He embodied what I believed was a genuine Russian spirit: he once got up on top of our seminar table in Old Cabell Hall and stomped his stockinged feet to make a point. We were still wearing coats and ties to class in those days and he was a formidable revelation. Most memorably, he took us to a Russian New Year’s Eve party at the Potomac Boat Club in D.C. during a January snowstorm, where we drank vodka and danced the polka with people from the embassy, a scene of cultural communism deeply seared into my 18-year-old consciousness.

This spring semester when the invasion began I happened to be showing the 1925 propaganda film “Battleship Potemkin” in a class I teach; it’s set in the city of Odesa which Russia is now trying its best to destroy. One of the most famous technical movies of all time, it memorializes the Tsar’s soldiers murdering a peaceful group of civilians who support revolutionary sailors on the ship. The irony could not be more tragic: the very Bolsheviks who were mutinying for being forced to eat rotten meat have now been appropriated 100 years later by Vlad and his Oligarchs who want to subdue the rebellious Ukrainians. The proletariat has finally become the billionaire bourgeoisie.

Of course, Russia didn’t slide into communism the way Marx envisioned it; instead, it moved into Stalinist autocracy, and then when Gorbachev instituted openness and restructuring in the 1980s while Reagan — whom Republicans used to idolize — was president, it didn’t exactly slide into democracy either, but rather another form of dictatorship. In fact, as Marx predicted, it seems a nation cannot have a successful workers’ revolution until after it has passed through a capitalist phase, as we have, so maybe there is a future for Russia and China after all as they throw some scraps toward a free market economy.

Maybe it won’t be a clash of so-called civilizations so much as an un-Marxist end of history, as Fukuyama predicted.

On the other hand, this could be the end of the world as we knew it for other reasons. Putin obviously wants to return Russia to its Soviet Empire glory days: He wants, to borrow a phrase, to Make Russia Great Again, although it doesn’t have that bumper-sticker punch. This is of course why Trump admires Putin so much, because as a character-flawed wannabe strongman himself, he can see Putin getting away with the things he would love to do here. Neither president seems to understand that history moves in one direction, and you cannot return to something that you only imagined anyway; the technology alone would prevent it. The question is: Will the tech save us or destroy us? For it’s not really the Russians we fear. They love their children too. And not immigrants or BLM, LGBTQ+, or Marxist professors, wherever they are hiding. No, it’s our own American fear of openness and restructuring, i.e., the 21st century. That out-of-control troika probably just needs a savvy entrepreneur to convert it to solar/electric power and insert an AI driver bound for a safer, more enlightened, and more civilized planet.

Kitterman is an adjunct English professor at Ferrum College.