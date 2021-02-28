Kitterman: We need to open our minds

It’s MLK Day but most of the news is about a Second Civil War, a reality TV version where grown men join armed gangs in the rural hood and call themselves militias and Boogaloos like 21st century KKK, then “liberate” the Capitol and take selfies in front of actual heroes.

Everyone needs some fantasy to hide the inconsistencies in the real world and keep their identity intact. But maybe we would all be better off loosening up during this American identity crisis.

What version of freedom was the Capitol mob thinking about? Isn’t there a social contract between the people and government that says we negotiate our freedoms and restrictions through a democratic process? Or maybe they believe that the democratic process was subverted by a cabal of rich liberals, in which case we should figure out why intelligent people believe in conspiracies.

Complex explanations don’t fit on a bumper. You can be smart, experienced, even well educated, and still believe that the world is personally out to steal your job, shut down your religion, or generally trying to screw you over.

But it’s not personal.

Take the speed at which modern society moves.