Kitterman: We need to open our minds

It’s MLK Day but most of the news is about a Second Civil War, a reality TV version where grown men join armed gangs in the rural hood and call themselves militias and Boogaloos like 21st century KKK, then “liberate” the Capitol and take selfies in front of actual heroes.
Everyone needs some fantasy to hide the inconsistencies in the real world and keep their identity intact. But maybe we would all be better off loosening up during this American identity crisis.
What version of freedom was the Capitol mob thinking about? Isn’t there a social contract between the people and government that says we negotiate our freedoms and restrictions through a democratic process? Or maybe they believe that the democratic process was subverted by a cabal of rich liberals, in which case we should figure out why intelligent people believe in conspiracies.
Complex explanations don’t fit on a bumper. You can be smart, experienced, even well educated, and still believe that the world is personally out to steal your job, shut down your religion, or generally trying to screw you over.
But it’s not personal.
Take the speed at which modern society moves.
People get angry now not so much because things are changing but because they change at warp speed. If churches were being replaced by mosques or golf courses, or if jobs were being taken by robots, no one would be bothered if that happened over centuries, but when it happens right before your eyes then human evolution seems like it can’t keep up.
But it can. Just ask millennials, who don’t have to adapt—yet, because mosques and robots have been normalized for them. Except perhaps in some rural areas, like where I live in Franklin County where there are still Trump signs like Confederate monuments to the Lost Cause.
When I was a kid in the 1950s people were so upset about integrating schools that Virginia closed them, not because of COVID-19 but because of black children. The Supreme Court stopped the inequality, but when that meant having to adapt our cultural identity we found other ways to conceal the psychic disruption and maintain our fantasies about race, like white “Christian” academies and the color line that still divides Roanoke.
Being open-minded means examining your beliefs. But if they’ve already hardened into ideologies, then your mind has shut down.
Despite their protestations, people don’t really want freedom anyway because it’s scary. It means your identity is no longer bound to the beliefs you grew up with. Multiculturalism, globalization, postmodernism—they all suggest open-ended identities.
As a pathological narcissist, Trump needed to construct a rigid fantasy about his importance to hide his unbelievable insecurity. You’d think a billionaire “leader of the free world” wouldn’t be defensive, but he clearly is: He blames others for anything that goes wrong and is as touchy as a teenager.
He capitalized on the fantasy of nationalism because inflating the nation’s ego is an extension of inflating his own, which is why his narcissism feeds into the identity fears of those losing their cultural hegemony and creates a cult of personality masked as a love of country. The pied piper of patriotism is concealing the fear of changing identity.
His impossible fantasy is rooted in his and America’s childhood, that we were great before global capitalism and secularization messed us up, and we need to go back to the future like Marty McFly and fix where we went wrong, like admitting immigrants who weren’t white, Christian, and English speaking, and switching to solar energy.
But Detroit stopped making those under-powered DeLoreans.
If we truly want to reconcile these opposed ideologies we need to teach each other about the malleability of human identity and reassure ourselves that changing our fantasies to have a less frightening and more realistic world is worth pursuing. The ego is an illusion anyway, so we don’t have to fret too much when we realize its own illusoriness, which I believe is the message Jesus was trying to get across—death to self and rebirth without fantasies, the opposite of “Don’t tread on me.”
The good news is we each create our own world, so we have the power to change it. If we really want to be free, we need to deflate the ego. Or imitate those 60s Freedom Riders who risked their lives to register Blacks in Mississippi.