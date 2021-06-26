Kitterman: What happened to a well-educated populace?

Now that I am retired, I discover I have been teaching critical race theory for the last 40 years without knowing it.

I think this is because as an undergrad at UVA it was just assumed that if you were smart enough to get in Mr. Jefferson’s University, you knew that American political, judicial, educational, and religious systems were riddled with racism, just as they were with prejudice against women, gays, and other groups, including Sally Hemings.

It was the 1960s. It wasn’t like institutional racism wasn’t visible; if anything, it was so visible many white Americans didn’t even see it. Like today.

UVA too had few women and Blacks because you can’t just legislate away racism, patriarchy, and homophobia. That’s what institutionalized means: Everything around and within you has always been the way it is. Black people like to sit together in the back of the bus, don’t they?

However, I’m not as startled to find that CRT is popularly linked to Marxism, because if you don’t have good evidence or cogent arguments just trot out that old war horse and the cultural militias will erupt in gunfire.

But does anyone even read Marx anymore? I thought he went out of favor with postmodernism, like Freud with the cognitive scientists.