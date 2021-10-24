Kitterman: Youngkin's message on education disturbing

Youngkin’s claims are meant to provoke outrage in people who wrongly believe their kids are being brainwashed by leftist teachers in public schools. In fact, their kids are being brainwashed, but in a benign way, because they don’t yet have the intellectual and emotional confidence in the classroom — much less in Sunday school or at home — to question what they are taught. Unfortunately, some of what children are conditioned into thinking is simply not true, and it happens at home as well as in school.

I’m not suggesting that kids be taken from their parents and raised in schools taught by philosophers, as Plato suggested some 2,000 years ago. Today philosophy classes are few and far between in secondary schools and disappearing in higher education as administrators shut them down for declining enrollment, even when that discipline is the foundation of critical thinking. But if Youngkin really is serious about making kids smarter, he should campaign to hire professional philosophers to teach in Virginia’s schools. Students would then learn not only to take their place in American life but also how to improve society by investigating the still unexamined beliefs that founded it.