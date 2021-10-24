Kitterman: Youngkin's message on education disturbing

Glenn Youngkin looks like a nice guy, but his messages are disturbing. For example, he says schools should not teach students what to think, but how to think. On the surface this claim seems innocent enough — who would want kids to be brainwashed instead of thinking for themselves?
But Youngkin isn’t really interested in clear thinking — he’s interested in baiting the public with propaganda about critical race theory, a non-issue. Similarly, he hypes “defund the police” as a cause of increased violence, when realistically the surge is more related to the pandemic and gun proliferation. Or he refers to “election integrity” when he really means “Trump didn’t lose.”
Critical race theory is a straw dog anyway, and Youngkin should know better; he and I went to the same private prep academy in Norfolk that did a good job of getting graduates into top colleges. But this school is an interesting example of what is wrong with his bumper-sticker campaign rhetoric.
Ironically, local schools’ duty is to teach students what to think: To teach the basics about civics and science and history and the arts so that students can be socialized into a cohesive community that is part of the greater commonwealth and nation. That’s fine up to a point.
But when schools reproduce the morals of their communities, some of those morals may be questionable. They can be racist and sexist, for instance. When I went to that private school in the 1960s in Norfolk it had no Black students, so it reinforced the community standards that Blacks were separate and unequal. By contrast, in college the focus switches to students’ discovering their own identities, so questioning everything is essential. Parents don’t generally try to interfere with college curricula.
Youngkin’s claims are meant to provoke outrage in people who wrongly believe their kids are being brainwashed by leftist teachers in public schools. In fact, their kids are being brainwashed, but in a benign way, because they don’t yet have the intellectual and emotional confidence in the classroom — much less in Sunday school or at home — to question what they are taught. Unfortunately, some of what children are conditioned into thinking is simply not true, and it happens at home as well as in school.
I’m not suggesting that kids be taken from their parents and raised in schools taught by philosophers, as Plato suggested some 2,000 years ago. Today philosophy classes are few and far between in secondary schools and disappearing in higher education as administrators shut them down for declining enrollment, even when that discipline is the foundation of critical thinking. But if Youngkin really is serious about making kids smarter, he should campaign to hire professional philosophers to teach in Virginia’s schools. Students would then learn not only to take their place in American life but also how to improve society by investigating the still unexamined beliefs that founded it.
The truth is that no matter how much we talk about truth, few really want to work that hard to find out what the truth may be, especially people like John Fredericks, the self-proclaimed “Godzilla of Truth” who organized the latest Trump — oops, I mean Youngkin — rally. Truth by stomping? Like Youngkin, most people would rather rely on faulty claims that support their own beliefs because it usually takes training in logic to know the difference between a valid and a false assumption. I don’t believe Youngkin is really interested in how to think: he would rather Virginians believe that the history of racism in our state is some nefarious plot by academics — another conspiracy theory pandering to fear of change.
Youngkin’s campaign is mostly filled with these kinds of half-thought-through proposals, like his perplexing denial of women’s freedom to control their own bodies (a freedom men would never deny for themselves) and his slashing of taxes which I suspect will lead to more of the financial and social inequality which has damaged so many Virginias during the pandemic.
We are living through a crucial era when knowledge of past wrongs can help us create a more diverse and equitable society. As a native Virginian, I am happy to see the progress the state has made recently to empower women and Blacks, expand health care, protect voting rights, decriminalize marijuana, and improve schools and social programs. Youngkin is wrong when he says that Virginia is headed down the wrong path. I see our state, rich in history, finally realizing that history is made in the future by its children.
Kitterman is an English professor at Ferrum College.