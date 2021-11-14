Kohli: Acknowledging that Virginia Tech's land was taken from indigenous communities

“We acknowledge the Tutelo/Monacan people, who are the traditional custodians of the land on which we work and live, and recognize their continuing connection to the land, water, and air that Virginia Tech consumes. We pay respect to the Tutelo/Monacan Nations, and to their elders past, present, and emerging.”

—Virginia Tech’s official land acknowledgment

* * *

Virginia Tech’s status as a land-grant university puts it in a not so unique position as one of dozens of higher education institutions constructed upon the forced removal of indigenous communities and/or being funded by the forced removal of indigenous people in the Western United States. At least one of these universities with a similar history exists in every state. These schools are colloquially referred to as “Land-Grab” universities.

Virginia Tech was founded in 1872 after receiving funds from the Morrill Act of 1862. The Morrill Act led to the seizure of more than 17 million acres of tribal land throughout the Midwest and West. The federal government then sold this land to predominantly white settlers and distributed the proceeds to found colleges and vocational schools throughout the country.