Kollins: Youngkin should continue Virginia's national leadership in clean energy

The Southeastern Wind Coalition applauds former Gov. Ralph Northam and his administration for advancing offshore wind in Virginia and establishing the commonwealth as the national leader in this $109 billion industry. Because of Virginia’s bold leadership, the state is well-positioned to secure maximum benefits from supply chain investments including new manufacturing facilities, port infrastructure, and well-paying jobs.

Virginia already is starting to see the fruits of the state’s bold strategy, with the recent announcement by Siemens Gamesa to build a wind manufacturing facility in Portsmouth.

The facility will be the first of its kind in the United States and will serve to further anchor Hampton Roads as a supply chain hub for offshore wind.

By the end of 2026, 660,000 Virginians will have their homes powered by offshore wind through the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project (CVOW).

From 2020 through the end of 2026, CVOW will support about 900 Virginia jobs annually, provide $2 million in revenues for local governments in the Hampton Roads area, and bring in an additional $3 million in Virginia state tax revenues.

Furthermore, for every one gigawatt of the 5.2 gigawatts of offshore wind included in the Virginia Clean Economy Act — Northam’s hallmark legislation — the commonwealth is projected to see 5,200 jobs annually.

While Northam’s legacy is most notably marked by the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA), his tenure includes the 2018 Virginia Energy plan, Executive Order 43 in 2019, and in 2020 the first Dominion Energy offshore wind pilot project.

This strong legislative track record has elevated the commonwealth to a platform of national leadership on clean energy, but more needs to be done to ensure that Virginians receive maximum benefits.

The incoming administration’s focus on economic development could deliver just that.

Executive Order 43 calls for the creation of a clean energy workforce development plan. That plan has recently been finalized but not released to the public.

Equally as important is the Dominion Energy hiring plan, which is mandated under the VCEA and was recently filed with the State Corporation Commission.

It’s critical that both plans be made public, include comprehensive metrics for developing a diverse, domestic workforce to serve as guideposts for Dominion’s hiring plan, and be implemented by the incoming administration. This is especially relevant after 106,000 Americans working in clean energy, 2,044 of whom were Virginians, lost their jobs due to COVID-19 in March 2020.

The commonwealth is already reaping the economic development benefits of offshore wind and the incoming administration is well-positioned to expand this legacy.

At a time of great economic recovery, the Youngkin Administration has the opportunity to prioritize diverse and equitable workforce development to once again elevate the commonwealth on the national stage.

Katharine Kollins serves as president of the Southeastern Wind Coalition, managing programming and operations across 11 states.