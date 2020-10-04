Kornegay and O'Connor: A shot at prevention

In addition to routine healthy behaviors and habits, one of the most important things you can do is to get a flu shot this year. Doing that is a simple, inexpensive way to protect yourself and the people around you.

Flu shots are widely covered by commercial insurers, often with no co-pay or modest out-of-pocket costs for people. They are being offered at no-cost to Medicaid beneficiaries this year during the public health emergency. And they are available at no-cost to uninsured Virginians through partnerships between the Virginia Department of Health and the Commonwealth’s free and charitable clinics.

Getting an annual flu shot is important because each year the flu causes millions of illnesses in the U.S. and thousands of hospitalizations and deaths.

There is even more incentive to get a flu shot this year, though, because COVID-19 remains a threat and getting a shot is one less health concern to worry about this winter.

Distance from population hubs won’t inoculate people from contracting a harmful virus – only vaccines like the flu shot can do that.

Indeed, people who live in rural areas face a range of health disparities in contrast to urban dwellers.