Kovacevich: Drone deliveries are ready to take off; just ask Christiansburg

Virginia Tech researchers also found that delivery drones can help both families — saving them anywhere from dozens to hundreds of hours per year — and local businesses, boosting retail between 50% and 165% and restaurant sales anywhere between 120% and 250%.

Saving families trips to the store means drone deliveries also cut down on traffic and environmental impacts. Research suggests swapping car rides for drone deliveries could cut up to 294 million miles of road travel and 114,000 tons of carbon dioxide in a city each year.

The Christiansburg example is especially important because it shows that once people have experienced drone delivery firsthand, they see the pros as far outweighing the cons.

It’s time to expand this technology to communities beyond Christiansburg, so families across the U.S. can gain access to food, medicine, and other essentials with greater speed and convenience.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) can help Americans enjoy the benefits of drones by updating outdated restrictions that limit their expansion and operation. The right regulatory environment and maturing drone technology could unleash drone package delivery to help countless more families over the next decade.