Krawitz and Amatucci: It's time to respect Virginia's cannabis heritage and look to its equitable future

Distinguished alumni Mitchell Van Yahres worked, for many years in the 1990’s, as chairman of Virginia House of Delegates Agricultural committee to convince officials that industrial hemp would be a profitable and valuable replacement crop for tobacco farmers. Even some of his colleagues like current Democrat State Senator Craig Deeds voted against his bills in committee that were merely suggesting to simply study the hemp issue. Delegate Van Yahres did not give up and in 1999 he was able to pass his bill HJ 94 which basically told the USDA, FDA and the Office of National Drug Control Policy that they should change their policies so Virginia could experiment with the beneficial agricultural crop called hemp. It passed (76-Y 23-N).

There has been some discussion in Virginia of combining hemp, medicinal cannabis and adult regulated access markets into one ‘so called’ silo however these industries are substantially different, and all require their own lane. It is the state itself that is the silo until we completely end national Cannabis prohibition. Hemp is an exception, now fully legal under federal law, and cannot be subject to interfering state controls including and especially hemp products such as hemp derived CBD and other cannabinoid wellness products in addition to hemp flower. The hemp farming community has been through a lot over the years with roadblock after roadblock and changing rules. The rules and regulations have been over burdensome and change at the drop of a hat inside the agencies that look to have oversight of the industry. The hemp plant is not dangerous in fact it is quite the opposite. It is good for the environment, the economy and the health of the populous.