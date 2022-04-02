Kruesi: Smart growth in Blacksburg

Blacksburg has seen tremendous growth in housing in the last few years. With the ongoing expansion of Virginia Tech, more and more apartments are going up in the area around the campus.

Former garden apartments have been leveled for structures that maximize housing units and minimize green space and trees.

Surrounding trees have been removed that were a great amenity to residents and an important carbon storage facility.

Where will Blacksburg replace that storage capacity as it works toward sustainability?

There is one place where the town can and should promote open space and carbon storage. That is the open land west of U.S. 460.

Most of that open land is zoned as Rural Residential 1 (RR-1) with the intention of maintaining the rural character of the landscape. That has not prevented the town from recently permitting higher density development in areas that were zoned for one house per acre.

Developers are pushing to urbanize more of this area to maximize profit under the guise of “affordable housing.” Recent houses that have been built in the area sell for $475,000 and up. That is hardly affordable housing. That is not the way for Blacksburg to retain the rural character of that land and not the way forward to a sustainable Blacksburg.

It is time for Blacksburg to rededicate itself to maintaining the values inherent in the RR-1 zoning designation “to provide for residential development at a scale intended to conserve the rural character of the district.” The zoning goals are to conserve forested lands, conserve natural resources, conserve unified open space, create residential development on a traditional rural scale and reduce suburban sprawl. Blacksburg’s voters overwhelmingly supported these goals in the last election that saw Mayor Leslie Hager Smith reelected with almost 70% of the vote when opposed by a candidate who openly promoted higher density urban development in the RR-1 area west of U.S. 460.

Blacksburg needs to maintain open space and existing trees and forests. Climate change is threatening our way of life in this area and the nation. Mature trees are carbon storage reservoirs that need to be preserved. They suck up carbon dioxide and offset the carbon dioxide produced by the daily activities of Blacksburg residents. One 24-inch diameter white oak tree will reduce atmospheric carbon by 1,252 pounds this year (treebenefits.com) and more each year. A goal of Blacksburg’s RR-1 zoning is “Conservation of natural resources including wetlands, floodplains, natural drainage ways, aquifer recharge areas, existing tree cover, steep slopes, ridge lines, hilltops, wildlife habitats, deer wintering areas, stream valleys, locations comprising scenic views or scenic view corridors, and other outstanding natural topography.”

Proposals for large scale suburbanization of the RR-1 area west of U.S. 460 are coming. A large swath of this land is being offered for sale (to developers only?) advertised as an “opportunity for much-needed workforce housing.” High-density development will threaten the integrity of the Toms Creek watershed, increase flooding of roads, homes, and farms downstream, degrade Blacksburg’s Heritage Park and increase the carbon footprint of the town. We have an opportunity to develop wisely and meet the goals of the zoning plan established over many years, with great thought and at great cost to the town. The voters have already spoken and should be heeded.

Kruesi is a retired librarian who moved to Blacksburg three years ago, where she is an active volunteer with the New River Valley Virginia Master Naturalists.