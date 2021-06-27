Kryder: New Statewide Network to Increase Access to Mental Health Treatment for Children in the Roanoke Valley

Overall, up to 20 percent of American children have a diagnosable mental health condition. Most alarming, one in five high school students admit they have considered taking their lives within the past 12 months. Tragically, suicide is the second leading cause of death for youths ages 10 to24.

A straightforward solution to the problem would be to simply increase the number of mental health providers. However, doing so is simply not possible in the short term. That’s why VMAP was created – to address the need in other innovative ways.

The first way is through education of the pediatricians and other primary care providers who care for kids every day. VMAP provides training to better diagnose, treat and manage mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and ADHD.. This has been especially helpful on the heels of the pandemic. Children have increasingly been exhibiting a range of social anxiety, sadness and academic struggles as a result of their isolation, the breakdown of familiar life patterns, and worry about becoming ill themselves or getting COVID-19 and transmitting it to those they love.