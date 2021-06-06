Lacetti: Sorry Virginia, There's No Math-Equity Claus

State education bureaucrats in Virginia, and elsewhere, are simply wrong. They are proposing a major overhaul of the math curriculum for grades K-10. This plan has been affected by the Utopianism of a confused, narrow-minded and dogmatic age. It seeks to introduce principles of equity in course offerings and teachings. But, Virginia, my dear child, there is no equity Claus for math.

Look Virginia, here’s what could happen with the current Virginia Math Pathways Initiative (VMPI), and in many other states following the “new thinking” about math education. Algebra I, Geometry and Algebra II will be blended into a “seamless learning experience.” High school math credits will span 5 areas, but only one of these covers functions and algebra. A few 1 credit course options may be given for advanced placement. Looks like this blend is pretty watered down, Virginia.

According to the state school superintendent, accelerated courses are not going away, but what exactly they are isn’t clear. The superintendent goes on to state that if a student “needs” advanced courses, he gets them. Yes, Virginia, we are faced with need-based learning which rarely ever refers to higher skill-sets and preferences—or excellence. I am skeptical of such thinking and context.