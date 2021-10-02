LaMantia, et al.: Mill Mountain Theatre thankful for support, taking new steps to protect staff, patrons

Mill Mountain Theatre is excited to have another smash hit with “Legally Blonde the Musical.” This show will be following the successful run of “Million Dollar Quartet.”

Mill Mountain Theatre is grateful to the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas for supporting “Million Dollar Quartet.” This production was monumental. Cast, crew and audience members all celebrated that we can safely return to the theater. The cast, staff and crew thrived off of the electricity possessed by the audiences. This reminded everyone at MMT what live theatre is truly about.

In order to keep moving forward with the shifting climate of the COVID-19 virus, MMT will be making some changes. Above all, we want to make sure our audience, staff, volunteers and cast remain safe for upcoming productions. Secondly, we would love to continue our 2021 and upcoming 2022 seasons without any risks to those around us, thereby, providing everyone with a safe and enjoyable experience at the theatre. Following recent industry standards, MMT will now be requiring masks regardless of vaccination status while in Mill Mountain Theatre’s spaces for all gatherings until further notice. However, the performers on stage will be without masks so they can deliver spectacular performances expected by MMT audiences.