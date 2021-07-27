LaMantia: Live theatre returns, with protections

Mill Mountain Theatre is bringing live theater back to the Roanoke Valley with its first MainStage production of Million Dollar Quartet. This will be the theater’s first MainStage production since 2019.
Mill Mountain Theatre looks forward to entertaining the audiences in the region once again. MMT has missed everything there is about live theater, from the roaring applause of its audiences, the energy the audience brings the cast and crew, the spectacle, the entertainment and the overall experience of live theater.
Most importantly, the theater misses the community that comes along with theater. Mill Mountain Theatre wants to uphold safety standards to safely welcome back its live audiences.
The staff and board at Mill Mountain Theatre have put countless hours into safely reintroducing its audiences into the theater. Mill Mountain Theatre put six of its staff members through the Health Education Services COVID safety program, creating six COVID-19 Safety Compliance officers within the theater. This group has also implemented the following guidelines into the theater.
Prior to performing, the cast has been vaccinated and tested for COVID-19.
Hand sanitizing stations and masks are available.
The audience has been separated from the actors by shutting down the first row.
Mill Mountain Theatre has limited the Trinkle Main Stage seating capacity; house staff will assist our audience with spacing seats upon request.
The theater has inspected and maintained its ventilation system to maintain its compliance with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Actors Equity Association.
MMT has been approved for its strict safety standards by Actors Equity Association.
Mill Mountain Theatre is asking those unvaccinated or under 12 to wear a mask within the Trinkle Main Stage and in the common spaces.
We are always glad to see our patrons at the Trinkle Mainstage, MMT ushers will be welcoming audiences back. Our vaccinated ushers will have the option to go without a mask or show their brilliant smiles as well as the option to wear a sticker that says “I’m fully vaccinated.” Your tickets will be scanned touchless, and we will make the program for the “Million Dollar Quartet” available to download and view from your mobile device or a simple print-at-home version for you to bring to the theatre. Mill Mountain Theatre looks forward to safely raising the curtain for its cast and audience this season.
Hakanson, LaMantia and Martin are all physicians who serve on the Mill Mountain Theatre board.