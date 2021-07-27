LaMantia: Live theatre returns, with protections

We are always glad to see our patrons at the Trinkle Mainstage, MMT ushers will be welcoming audiences back. Our vaccinated ushers will have the option to go without a mask or show their brilliant smiles as well as the option to wear a sticker that says “I’m fully vaccinated.” Your tickets will be scanned touchless, and we will make the program for the “Million Dollar Quartet” available to download and view from your mobile device or a simple print-at-home version for you to bring to the theatre. Mill Mountain Theatre looks forward to safely raising the curtain for its cast and audience this season.