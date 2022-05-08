Lambers: End of World War II mission can inspire us today

In May 1945, Lt. Alfred E. Isaac of the United States Army Air Forces wrote to his parents in Cincinnati about the greatest mission he had ever flown. But his flight did not involve a single bomb or weapons. It was a mission to air drop food into the Netherlands, where millions of civilians were starving under Nazi German occupation during World War II.

Part of Lt. Isaac’s letter was printed in the Cincinnati Post newspaper. He described what he saw after dropping the food from his plane: “Thousands of Dutch people were dying from starvation each day ... people jammed roads, bridges, dikes, and roof tops, waving table cloths, handkerchiefs and any old rag they could find ... it made a lump in our throats to see the appreciation on the faces of those people.”

It may be the great mission the U.S. has ever flown, for millions were saved from death by hunger in the Netherlands. Gen. Dwight Eisenhower negotiated with the nearly defeated Germans to start the humanitarian mission. Reports had reached the Allies of the incredible suffering in the Netherlands because of food shortages. Action had to be taken even though the war had not ended.

Britain’s Royal Air Force got the mission started and U.S. planes came next dropping tons of food into Dutch cities and towns. Reports of each day’s food drops were cabled by Eisenhower to the Netherlands government in exile in London. At last their people could be saved.

Eisenhower had also stockpiled large amounts of food into the already liberated section of the Netherlands, where my father actually finished out the war with the Army engineers.

That food was moved by truck into the occupied part of the Netherlands after the air drops had gotten underway.

Imagine the relief of the Dutch citizens to see food arriving after a hunger winter where they were desperately searching for anything to eat.

Just days later the war in Europe came to an end as Nazi Germany was defeated. By V-E Day on May 8, 1945, large amounts of food had been delivered into the Netherlands, where only weeks before there had been practically none.

This heroic mission can inspire us as today as once again war and hunger have descended upon Europe. In the Ukraine the Russian invasion has killed thousands of civilians and caused a humanitarian crisis.

Ukrainian civilians in Mariupol and other cities are being starved to death by Russian sieges. We must find ways to get food and humanitarian aid to these victims, and to evacuate them.

Each of us can take action by supporting humanitarian relief agencies who are in the war zone trying to help civilians. You can donate to the World Food Program, Catholic Relief Services, Save the Children, UNICEF, International Red Cross, Norwegian Refugee Council, Edesia and other charities. You can buy a CARE Package for a refugee family fleeing Russia’s brutal assault in Ukraine

Since the war and the resulting high food prices has escalated hunger worldwide, relief agencies need even more funding. We cannot forget those who are suffering even if they are thousands of miles away.

There are numerous hunger relief missions that lack funding. The World Food Program had to reduce rations for 8 million hungry people in Yemen because of low funding. In Afghanistan funding is needed to feed close to 23 million people.

Like the Allies at the end of World War II in Europe, let’s do everything we can to feed those suffering from conflict and hunger.

William Lambers is an author who partnered with the United Nations World Food Program on the book “Ending World Hunger.” His writings have been published by the New York Times, Chicago Sun Times, Newsweek and History News Network. Find his work at https://williamlambers.com/ .