Lambers: We must get food to starving Ukrainians in Mariupol

The international community must get food to Ukrainians who are starving in Mariupol and other cities besieged by Russian forces.

Humanitarian agencies in Ukraine cannot access Mariupol as the Russian bombardment of this city in southeast Ukraine continues.

There are about 100,000 people in Mariupol who are without food and water. They are desperate for help as they only have days to live. A ceasefire to stop the Russian attack and allow these humanitarian supplies to be delivered is needed to save lives in Mariupol.

Sasha, a staff member from Doctors Without Borders, just escaped from Mariupol and describes the horror: “People in Mariupol die each day because of shelling, bombing and due to the lack of all basic needs: food, water, health care. … a huge number are still there hiding in destroyed buildings or in basements of ruined houses without any type of support from outside.”

Those who have managed to escape the besieged city tell of the desperation setting in for those who remain behind. A woman named Ina told Human Rights Watch that as she was fleeing “we noticed there was only about two-days’ worth of food stocks left for everyone, so I don’t know what will happen to them.”

Another woman told Human Rights Watch that she was forced to leave her mother because she could not make it down the stairs in her wheelchair.

Ukraine is pleading for the international community to save their starving people as the Russian invasion has led to a massive hunger crisis. Back in World War II the Netherlands government in exile was likewise pleading for help to save their citizens trapped under Nazi occupation. Food supplies had run out in the Netherlands during the hunger winter of 1944-45. Civilians were starving to death.

British Prime Minister Winston Churchill wrote to President Franklin Roosevelt urging that action must be taken or the Allies would bear some responsibility. Supreme Allied Commander Dwight Eisenhower set up negotiations to arrange a truce with German forces so food could be brought into the Netherlands. Eisenhower warned the Nazis not to interfere with the food deliveries.

In late April, 1945 British and American planes started dropping food into the famine ravaged Netherlands. Millions of lives were saved by the tons of food brought by Allied planes. Soon thereafter truck convoys led by Canadian forces brought more food into the Netherlands.

Today, no place on earth needs a ceasefire and food more than Mariupol. Whether we airlift food or arrange a ceasefire to allow humanitarian deliveries, we must do something quickly as lives are on the line. There are supplies ready to be brought into Mariupol provided a ceasefire can be arranged. The World Food Program is feeding the hungry inside Ukraine. The charity People in Need, a partner of CARE, says “People in Need trucks are part of the first-ever convoy to Sumy, and if the humanitarian corridor opens, we will deliver aid to Mariupol.” The ceasefire and aid deliveries must include other areas under siege by Russian forces.

Everyone can help by donating to the charities working in Ukraine. You can call or write to government leaders urging them to take action to save the starving people of Ukraine.

William Lambers is an author who partnered with the United Nations World Food Program on the book Ending World Hunger. His writings have been published by the New York Times, Chicago Sun Times, Newsweek and History News Network. Find his work at https://williamlambers.com/ .