Langrehr: I-81 task force is MIA

From the Roanoke/New River Valley regions, State Senator John Edwards and Delegates Sam Rasoul and Chris Hurst serve on the I-81 Advisory Board. The recurring accidents and deaths on I-81 should prompt their immediate action on behalf of constituents.

Recent transportation measures in the state legislature bode well for further expansion of the Amtrak route into the New River Valley. Such passenger rail access will provide a viable, efficient and safer I-81 alternative for the region. However, the more pressing rail solution of moving I-81-bound tractor-trailers onto rail cars appears to be limping along without any concrete action in sight. Shipping coal by rail has been the predominant use of Southwest Virginia train tracks. Now, the steady decline of coal offers real opportunity to substitute other types of freight and decrease the number of tractor-trailers on the road. Shipping products by rail is four times more efficient and exponentially safer.

The Virginia Inland Rail Port in Front Royal has already attracted distribution centers from companies like Home Depot, Red Bull, Rubbermaid, Family Dollar, Lenox and Mercury Paper. However, with regard to our section of I-81, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation appears stuck in “study mode.” We need the DRPT to take firm steps to collaborate with Norfolk Southern and expand north-south freight service in the I-81 corridor.

We have grown increasingly weary and frustrated at the sight of roadside memorials, crosses and withering bouquets. Real lives and families have been destroyed by this list of crashes on I-81 while thousands of other drivers sit (safely for now) in idle vehicles for hours at a time. VDOT likes to frame its I-81 updates in terms of “milestones.” However, without direct action by our state representatives to decisively decrease I-81 tractor-trailer activity and accidents, only wretched milestones like these three tragic deaths will continue to accrue.

Langrehr lives in Roanoke, works in Radford, and would prefer to not die on I-81.