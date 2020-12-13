Lawhorn: Virginia Tech should run UVA-Wise

As a native of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and knowing the history of how a laser-focused effort there served to create a city and industry that were key in winning WWII, I believe it’s going to take that same effort in building a new economy in the far southwest.

Certainly, there would be many details to work out around UVa-Wise becoming Va. Tech-Wise, but here’s what the editorial had to say regarding a proposed energy research center (mentioned above): “The logical place would be UVa-Wise. Here’s where someone ought to ask some pointed questions: This proposal sounds more like the type of work that a land grant school such as Tech specializes in. Which university would do a better job of turning UVa-Wise into a research-oriented college that would spin off startup businesses [italics added] — Tech or UVa?” The editorial went on to say that this type of work feels closer to what Tech is doing than what UVa is known for.