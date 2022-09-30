Lazenby: Old guard anti-diversity campaign needlessly kneecaps VMI

The numbers are in for Virginia Military Institute, and they don’t look good.

The school’s incoming freshman class clocked in recently at about 375 cadets, this for a school that based its budget on having 500 or more paying customers.

I’m not the greatest mathematician, but that’s a shortfall of about 30%, a staggering number.

As a VMI graduate, it’s obvious that I love the place and hold it dear. At the same time, I have long been an advocate for the school moving into the 21st century while de-emphasizing a mind-set that prizes the Confederacy.

After all, VMI with its honor system and core values has much to offer the 21st century. You could argue that the school’s transition to a leadership role in education in terms of gender and race is critical for the country.

VMI, after all, is the place that produced Gen. George Marshall and many other fine leaders over the years.

Unfortunately, this has not been a popular perspective among its “old corps” graduates, many of whom are my contemporaries, a number of whom are not fond of my public commentary on this issue.

It’s no secret in Virginia that our current governor rode into power with a campaign focused on trumping up issues about “critical race theory.”

A rabble-rouser in the alumni base at VMI seized on this issue and has built a movement strongly suspicious of any measures aimed at updating the VMI culture.

VMI, as many know, had removed Confederate statues, named its first Black superintendent, retired Army Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins, and increased the number of black people on the Board of Visitors.

The new governor promptly altered the Board of Visitors when he came into office, removing key figures and playing to the crowd’s fears about “Critical Race Theory.”

The fears about CRT are pretty much hogwash, but they delighted the fearmongers among the alumni base.

Now, of course, those alums will soon put more pressure on Gen. Wins, blaming him for the bad numbers. Wins by all accounts I respect has done an outstanding job leading VMI through a very difficult time.

There are factors that help explain the shortfall, including a reported drop in the pool of white males seeking a college education, thus the tremendous need for all institutions of higher education to shift focus toward females and minority populations.

Thus, the governor’s very cynical political campaign and his playing to the narrow-minded elements of the alumni base couldn’t come at a worse time for VMI.

It all leaves me very sad. It doesn’t have to be this way.

I have long written and said that VMI needs to get out and lead on issues of diversity, which Gen. Wins has attempted to do despite substantial opposition. The school is built on a unique system that has much to offer the future.

There’s nothing worse for me than watching the narrow-mindedness of the alumni base literally strangle VMI’s great promise.