Lea: An Easy Vote – Why I Our Economy, Downtown Redevelopment and Public Transportation

Over the course of my public life, I have had to take a number of hard votes. I do not consider my support for the redevelopment of Campbell Court and investment in a new, modern transit facility to be among them.

Campbell Court was developed in 1984 and is among the oldest operating transit facilities in the Commonwealth. Since its development, many things have changed. The city has acquired new buses that while safer, are larger; these new buses, while better designed and cleaner, do still, in an enclosed space, emit harmful fumes. Campbell Court is old and outdated. Because of physical constraints of the site it puts undue pressure on our streets and the adjacent businesses. Our transit riders deserve better. That is why I am proud that under my leadership the City has developed plans to make a significant investment in a new, modern, open air facility that will better serve passengers, drivers, downtown businesses and our community as a whole.