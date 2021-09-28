Lea and White-Boyd: Roanoke's road to recovery from the pandemic

The roller coaster ride we’ve experienced dealing with the COVID-19 virus and the increase in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths has presented many challenges.

It has devastated families, businesses, our educational system, churches and even personal relationships. After our first wave ended in January, we dropped into a false sense of security, and now we have been hit with the new delta variant as our businesses and schools had just began the process of reopening.

Roanoke, like a many other cities, has a history of being resilient. The outbreaks of smallpox, flu and typhoid fever have been documented back to the city’s early years in the late 1800s.

What was not been documented were the steps to recovery following those dire periods. This current COVID-19 pandemic will undoubtedly be one of the most studied and reported pandemics in history.

The most important part of that history will be what steps the world, this country, our state and our city took to recover from this pandemic. Those include the policies and practices implemented and how the American Rescue Plan Act funds were spent.