Lea and White-Boyd: Roanoke's road to recovery from the pandemic

The roller coaster ride we’ve experienced dealing with the COVID-19 virus and the increase in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths has presented many challenges.
It has devastated families, businesses, our educational system, churches and even personal relationships. After our first wave ended in January, we dropped into a false sense of security, and now we have been hit with the new delta variant as our businesses and schools had just began the process of reopening.
Roanoke, like a many other cities, has a history of being resilient. The outbreaks of smallpox, flu and typhoid fever have been documented back to the city’s early years in the late 1800s.
What was not been documented were the steps to recovery following those dire periods. This current COVID-19 pandemic will undoubtedly be one of the most studied and reported pandemics in history.
The most important part of that history will be what steps the world, this country, our state and our city took to recover from this pandemic. Those include the policies and practices implemented and how the American Rescue Plan Act funds were spent.
It is our belief that Roanoke will be ranked highly for its “best practices” in the utilization of these federal funds. Roanoke did not hesitate in developing an open and transparent plan to engage the residents, city employees and local government officials in this arduous task.
The number one objective was to use these funds as effectively as we could to help the people, businesses and communities that were impacted the most by COVID-19 recovery and take important steps towards resiliency.
The process began with the announcement of a step-by-step approach beginning with awareness, input, feedback, analysis and prioritization. All of that led to a clear path on how to spend the ARPA funds and following the federal guidelines.
Roanoke accomplished this with the input from our residents, business owners and community organizations and a very diverse 36 member advisory panel composed of members from all areas of the city, different backgrounds and different nonprofit organizations. The focus group met weekly for a little over six weeks and came up with an action plan that addressed the needs of this city.
The recommendation and primary focus will be in three different categories: people, places and governance.
For people the focus is on COVID mitigation, household financial support, mental health and substance abuse as well as workforce development and violence intervention just to name a few. Places we plan to focus on include small business grants, a Northwest Roanoke community hub/grocery, a Gainsboro neighborhood hub, a recreation center in Northwest and safe and affordable housing among other things.
In governance, our focus will be on recovery investments, businesses and organizations’ disaster planning, residency investments, essential worker premium pay and infrastructure. There was a great deal of emphasis on the Northwest and Southeast areas of the city because of the severe impact of COVID in those communities.
Roanoke plans to move as expeditiously as we possibly can to get these funds into the community where they are very much needed.
We certainly would like to thank our residents, City Manager Bob Cowell and his staff, and certainly our advisory panel the for their time, dedication and commitment which enabled us to make these good sound decisions and a big thank you to our colleagues on Roanoke City Council for accepting the recommendation that allows us to move forward.
Sherman Lea is mayor of Roanoke. Patricia White-Boyd is vice mayor.