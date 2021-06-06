Lea: For the People Act shines spotlight on dark money, preserves equal access to the ballot

Hard working Virginians often have unreliable and tricky schedules. For first responders, corrections officers, those in law enforcement, and other city and state employees, their priority is keeping Virginians safe, and in return, they deserve to have their voices heard at the state and federal levels.
That’s why many of these folks rely on vote-by-mail or early voting to cast a ballot in our elections. They have been voting by mail for years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring that they get their ballots in safely and on time despite having chaotic jobs and unreliable schedules.
And during the 2020 election cycle, more than 2.7 million Virginians voted before election day.
Many of us have experienced the convenience and security of voting by mail or voting early and making it easier and safer to vote should be one of our policy priorities this year.
Virginians know that requiring voters to jump through unnecessary hoops brings us back to the era of Jim Crow restrictions on voting and gatekeeps ballot access for minority and underserved communities.
I am proud to say that Virginia has acknowledged this problematic history and has made expanding access to the ballot a priority over the past year. Gov. Northam and the General Assembly have worked to expand access to absentee voting and repeal our voter ID law.
We also reimplemented critical parts of the federal Voting Rights Act that were struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013.
We must continue to make progress on expanding the right to vote. Virginia has improved a lot over the past few years, but there is so much more work left to do. And today, there is an opportunity before the U.S. Senate to ensure equal access to the ballot for generations to come.
Passing the For the People Act in Congress this year would be a critical step in improving our democratic processes.
The historic bill would set standardized guidelines for absentee voting at the federal level, require each state to have adequate periods of safe, secure, early voting, and modernize the voter registration process.
And this is only one part of the bill. The legislation also addresses an inarguably critical issue faced by our democracy today: dark money.
Dark money and corruption play a dangerous role in U.S. elections, as we saw over the past year. Dark money groups distributed millions in political spending, without having to disclose who they are or where they receive funding.
These groups and their dirty money drown out the voices of everyday, working Virginians like me and you. The For the People Act would end the dominance of these groups, while at the same time close loopholes that allow foreign governments to secretly influence our policies.
Our government should work for us, not shady actors from outside our state or our country.
Here in Virginia, the voices that should matter the most are those of our grocery store employees, our teachers, our corrections officers and our local government employees. The For the People Act would ensure that these voices are heard in our voting processes.
It is my hope that our Sens. Kaine and Warner agree and pass the For the People Act in its entirety, quashing both racist attempts to restrict the ballot and dark money peddlers.
Lea is mayor of Roanoke.