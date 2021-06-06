Lea: For the People Act shines spotlight on dark money, preserves equal access to the ballot

We also reimplemented critical parts of the federal Voting Rights Act that were struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013.

We must continue to make progress on expanding the right to vote. Virginia has improved a lot over the past few years, but there is so much more work left to do. And today, there is an opportunity before the U.S. Senate to ensure equal access to the ballot for generations to come.

Passing the For the People Act in Congress this year would be a critical step in improving our democratic processes.

The historic bill would set standardized guidelines for absentee voting at the federal level, require each state to have adequate periods of safe, secure, early voting, and modernize the voter registration process.

And this is only one part of the bill. The legislation also addresses an inarguably critical issue faced by our democracy today: dark money.

Dark money and corruption play a dangerous role in U.S. elections, as we saw over the past year. Dark money groups distributed millions in political spending, without having to disclose who they are or where they receive funding.