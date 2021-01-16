Lea: I think it is the wrong decision . . .

We are in the middle of a life-threatening pandemic across this Country and world. It has affected every aspect of our lives. I think the decision to play winter sports at this time is wrong. Roanoke’s infection rate for the virus is at an all-time high. The metrics indicates that it is not a good idea to play basketball. The medical doctors, or at least those in charge of Roanoke-Alleghany Health Districts, oppose the playing of basketball. Dr. Molly O’Dell, M.D., Medical Director at Virginia Department of Health says “no”, and Dr. Cynthia B. Morrow, M.D., MPH, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, says “no”, and yet the Roanoke Valley Public School Administrations and the School Boards approves the participation. There is a record number of COVID-19 cases nationally, in Virginia and locally, record number of hospitalizations. There is a new variant present in the United States is far more contagious and our Health Department needs to focus on vaccine programs, not dealing with outbreaks. Even if you remain safe, students (who may be asymptomatic) can carry and transmit to adult family members.