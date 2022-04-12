Leamer: Telemedicine and the promise of next generation connectivity

The prevalence of telemedicine has skyrocketed since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

More patients and doctors are using this next generation technology to consult about all sorts of health concerns.

Patients using video chat to meet with a doctor is no longer an anomaly, and in many cases the preferred avenue for one’s health care experience.

The ability to virtually meet on minor or major issues is cutting costs and saving time for patients who can more seamlessly connect with their health care provider without having to worry about transportation, extended child care or getting off work.

The lifeline telehealth provided to patients and doctors throughout the pandemic makes clear the importance of continuing to foster telehealth’s growth and adoption to unleash the full potential it holds.

This breakthrough technology can be adopted across a variety of health care related scenarios, from connecting our troops abroad with specialists at home to breaking down barriers around mental and behavioral health.

Throughout Virginia telehealth innovations are making a real impact. Recently Glen Lea Elementary School in Henrico County celebrated a new virtual clinic on campus providing students improved access to health care while also reducing missed class time. The school’s Telehealth Clinic utilizes an internet webcam and additional tools for students to consult with doctors, nurses, dentists and other health professionals. Any student (with the permission of their parent or guardian) is eligible to utilize these services for no out-of-pocket costs.

Similarly in 2019, Augusta Health Clinic in Fisherville, saving hundreds of lives from sepsis using next generation connectivity and technology that assess patients before they arrive. The independent hospital also has developed a software tool for real-time patient monitoring. This technology should be accessible to all, and not just a luxury for the well-connected.

Establishing public policies that improve accessibility to high-speed internet access is central to accomplishing this goal. Happily, an unprecedented amount of broadband infrastructure funding is available and waiting for allocation. Policymakers at the state and local levels must capitalize on this unique opportunity to help close the digital divide and ensure Americans across the country can utilize the benefits of internet access, including telemedicine.

While Congress’ allocation of billions toward broadband infrastructure is a necessary and important start, the process of deployment is far more complicated.

In the past, misguided policies have resulted in these funds flowing to regions with multiple preexisting internet providers, instead of areas where people live without any coverage.

It is critical for policymakers to ensure unserved and underserved areas receive this support and utilize the various tools for allocation oversight at their disposal.

At the same time, local officials should be looking to streamline rules and regulations governing infrastructure deployment.

Creating a welcoming environment ripe for innovation and infrastructure deployment as opposed to being a cumbersome landscape delaying development.

For example, one tech company is experimenting with new small cells that can fit on top of a traditional street lamp, using an existing utility pole to enable new connectivity. Removing overburdening regulations will open the market to more deployments, resulting in increased user connectivity.

These deployments can enable next generation technology to expand and improve local residents Internet accessibility and opportunity to utilize telehealth applications in a whole new way.

Technological innovations are making people’s lives better, but access to reliable Internet must be expanded to ensure everyone’s afforded the opportunity to utilize these life changing innovations.

Leamer is executive director at Digital First Project. Previously he served as policy advisor to Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai. He lives in Alexandria.