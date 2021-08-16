Lee: Key to economic success is workforce skills

The COVID-19 pandemic reinforced the need for broadband connectivity across all of Tennessee, and the ARC has been a tremendous partner in the deployment of broadband. I encourage our broadband providers to leverage both state and federal funding sources to support the construction of broadband infrastructure to connect our remaining unserved Tennesseans. This strategy will be particularly effective in reaching our most rural and high-cost areas to serve. In a recent example, one broadband provider utilized both ARC and state broadband grant funds to build service to over 1,100 previously unserved homes and businesses in one of Tennessee’s struggling rural counties. This partnership with the ARC significantly increases the impact of Tennessee’s state grant dollars. In total, the ARC has awarded over $13 million to connect 13,000 unserved Tennessee homes and 800 businesses with high-speed internet.