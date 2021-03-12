Leech, Grant and Mierzwinski: Privacy law isn't strong enough

While we agree with Stuart Brotman that employees’ privacy is important and worthy of legislative action to protect (“Digital privacy laws and the pandemic,” Feb. 24 commentary), we must take exception to his characterization of support for the recently-passed Consumer Data Protection Act (CDPA) as being “bolstered” by a number of prominent advocacy groups. He cherry-picked a sentence in one letter from several consumer and privacy organizations citing some positive aspects of the legislation, while ignoring their recommendations for significant changes that were needed. To our knowledge, no consumer or privacy groups endorsed the legislation.

In fact, in subsequent letters, op-eds and press releases, some of these same advocacy groups made clear how woefully inadequate the CDPA is. We also asked Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to veto it or consider adding a reenactment clause, which would have sent it back to the legislature to be approved again next January because it falls far short of what’s needed to protect Virginians’ privacy and allows unfair discrimination against those who exercise the few rights it provides.