LeHardy: A new lend-lease for the mothers of Ukraine

Despite the gray clouds that keep my bedroom dark in the morning, I hear birds chirping in the trees in the yard. It is a telling sign that spring is around the corner. The monitor on my bedside table shows my daughter sleeping soundly. She is barely visible among several not-to-be-parted-with stuffed animals.

I put on a pot of coffee, feed my two cats, and click on the news. In an hour my husband will call to talk to us. He is forward deployed and won’t be home for many months still.

The news is anything but uplifting. Ukraine is in its seventh week of military attacks by the Russian Federation. Many Ukrainian cities are in ruins. Neighborhoods have been leveled by bombs dropped deliberately on everything from family homes, to theaters sheltering children, to a maternity hospital in Mariupol. More than a thousand innocent civilians are dead and over 4 million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have fled their country — the largest refugee crisis in Europe since the end of the Second World War.

My daughter begins to stir. As I walk down the hallway to get her, I can’t help but contrast my morning to that of a Ukrainian mother. She is likely a single mom with her husband fighting on the front lines. While I have a day filled with appointments, errands and other frivolities of a free and democratic nation at peace, her day is dominated by life’s most basic needs — figuring out how to feed her daughter and where she can take her baby to keep her alive.

In my four years serving in the White House, I saw national security challenges handled decisively. The United States national security was strong, and there was a firm sense of American resolve to act boldly in defense of our values. But the European Union and the United States seem to be playing the long game with the Russian paper tiger with Ukrainians being sacrificed unnecessarily on the altar of “no escalation.”

Supplying Ukraine with modern lightweight weapons while placing severe economic sanctions on Russia seemed like an appropriate response at first. But Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has clearly communicated to Congress and the allies what they now need. Ukraine is willing to fight for their freedom but they need more and heavier weapons.

If the horrifying war crimes that are being discovered in the wake of Russia’s momentary retreat isn’t enough to back Ukraine’s plea, then the future global repercussions of allowing a democratic nation to be forcefully invaded, ravaged, and partitioned by a dictator ought to be considered. To follow the similar overly cautious course that U.S. leadership pursued in 2014, after Russia seized Crimea, is to invite continued future aggression.

The most effective path to sustainable peace for the worlds’ democracies is through a strong proportionate response that makes it clear that military aggression against the free world will never go unanswered. Enabling the Ukrainian people to defend their own homes also defends our values — we owe this to our children, who are the future.

The creation of a 21st century “New Lend-Lease” policy for free world nations could be the answer.

A “New Lend-Lease” that drives a far more robust and large-scale military supply mission to Ukraine would answer Ukraine’s call to help. Our leaders should insist that some of our allies who possess long range surface-to-air missile systems provide them to Ukraine. And the Department of Defense should facilitate the move of Polish MiG-29 Fulcrum fighters to the Ukrainian Air Force.

My phone rings and my husband appears on my screen. My daughter smiles shyly at the phone’s camera before returning to her blocks. He signs off with “I love you.” For a moment there is silence and the weight of loneliness hangs in the air. I think about the Ukrainian men volunteering on the front lines who are unable to say those simple words to their wives and little girls today. I think about how many of them may never get to say it again.

The sun sinks behind the Blue Ridge Mountains. Bathed, hair brushed, and pajamas on, my daughter is standing expectantly in her crib waiting to go through our normal routine of book, song, prayers and a kiss goodnight.

I turn the light off and hear her tiny body sink down with a plop; already drifting into that peaceful sleep given only to children. I think about where my Ukrainian mom has her child tonight. With temperatures hovering in the single digits and the sanctuary of her home obliterated, I can hardly imagine the desperation she is experiencing in trying to keep her baby warm as she watches the sun sinking below the horizon.

In 1939 the United States might have turned a blind eye to military aggression in faraway Europe, but it’s 2022 and the consequences are in plain sight.

Roanoke native Annie LeHardy, a Hidden Valley High School graduate, is the former deputy director for communications to first lady Melania Trump. LeHardy previously served as the principal assistant press secretary to President Donald Trump. In her four years at the White House, she served in numerous positions on the press teams in both the West Wing and the Office of the First Lady.