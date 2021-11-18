LeHardy: Build Back Better spending bill is irresponsible, unaffordable government overreach

Our nation’s economic agenda is being driven by a small handful of partisan political players determined to push out a false narrative that does not seem to align with our everyday national values. The “wealthy” that they propose to tax more heavily also includes the two-income professional urban middle-class family and the small business owner from Main Street America who can’t afford it, right alongside the tech billionaires who can. When it comes to promising everyone a “fair share,” our elected representatives should be ensuring that our tax-paying, law-abiding, hard-working American families see the fullest results of their labor — especially in these rocky, near post-pandemic times when the health and survival of so many of our small businesses is still so uncertain. The same Congress that wisely passed the economic stimulus packages to put tax dollars directly back into the hands of hard-working American families during the height of the COVID-19 crisis is now debating an unaffordable spending package of social programs that will dramatically take the wind out of the sails of our recovering economy at the worst possible time.