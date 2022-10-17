LeHardy Kelly: Elect a Roanoke council with more balanced views

This November, as Roanokers head to their neighborhood voting precincts, their kitchen-table concerns should be top of mind.

At the ballot box, that means selecting leaders focused on what really matters day-to-day in Roanoke — fixing crime, strengthening schools and growing our local economy.

The lack of sufficient action taken by the incumbent city council on these critical issues reveals the problem with complacent Democrat one-party rule.

Voting in fresh voices such as Dalton Baugess, a common-sense conservative who has worked in the fire department for more than 35 years, and his running mates Maynard Keller, Nick Hagen and Peg McGuire, would provide better representation that is more reflective of our community’s diverse values.

A more representative and politically balanced city council could only lead to better policies coming out of city hall.

Crime in Roanoke has risen continually since 2015, a trend made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 “Defund the Police” movement.

Three years after the establishment of the city council’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission, crime hasn’t slowed down.

The Roanoke City Police Department reported a 21% increase in firearm related crimes from 2020 to 2021.

Mayor Sherman Lea acknowledged the state “got soft on crime” during Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration — that is even more of an understatement locally.

This past year, Roanoke had 2,325 cases of simple assault, 308 cases of aggravated assault, 64 cases of forcible rape — a number that more than doubled from 2020 — and 16 cases of murder, a number that has steadily risen since 2018. These numbers, from the Roanoke police records, are heartbreaking and staggering for our city.

It’s a simple fact that more properly trained and supported police officers equals less crime. In December, The Roanoke Times reported roughly 44 job vacancies in Roanoke’s Police Department.

The city council tried to patch the issue through more funding in this year’s approved budget. The problem is more complicated than that. There are already proposed solutions that simply haven’t been acted on. Former Roanoke Police Chief Tim Jones says the city needs to match the step pay raise put in place by Chief Howard Hall over at Roanoke County’s police department.

For now, the real-world impact of a short-staffed police department means officers on duty will not have backup available.

While crime rates are up, our school ratings are down. The city council missed the mark on yet another vital kitchen-table concern; our children’s education. Their focus seems to be on aligning with their party’s national agenda instead of solving the problems of our local agenda.

An example, city council’s efforts to transition the city to a “greener” electric public bus system is commendable; but is rightly eclipsed by the failure of the city school buses to transport kids to school on time.

Children who depend on school buses are consistently arriving late — sometimes more than 45 minutes — to school. The continued shortcomings of Durham School Bus Services is unacceptable.

It’s time for a city council who puts their own energy into immediate community needs before focusing on how to integrate our city into their party’s national energy agenda.

This year, Roanoke City Public School SOL scores were some of the lowest scores in Southwest Virginia. There’s been a lot of national-level identity politics in the conversation of our children’s education lately.

We need to return the focus to raising students’ test scores. This begins by electing new council members who will offer ample support for innovative programs to generate excitement, stimulate learning, and raise scores for students in science, math, history and English.

As championed by many of the outsider candidates, we can jump-start this change by moving to an elected school board. Current city council members, two of whom are running for reelection, oppose this change with the justification that it would make the school board too “political.” It would do just the opposite. It would create balance. It would provide accountability for the board members. It would place power and responsibility back with the parents — where it belongs.

With crime rates up and school ratings down, an underserved local business community is par for the course. Local businesses have lost confidence with current council members.

The Business Leadership Fund of Roanoke city did not endorse the two incumbents seeking reelection — or any of the other Democratic candidates, for that matter. Instead, the business leaders endorsed Dalton Baugess, Maynard Keller, David Bowers and Peg McGuire.

When mounting vagrancy on the downtown sidewalks spurred local businesses to plead for action through a no-camping ordinance, two council members — including incumbent councilman Joe Cobb (who is seeking reelection), voted against the ordinance, votes that directly opposed the needs of Roanoke’s local economy. It’s not just new ideas needed on council, but new judgement informed by balanced values.

On Nov. 8, the prosperity of Roanoke rests in the hands of voters. The city council needs an infusion of new blood into the complacent one-party administration that has not adequately tackled crime, has allowed our schools to weaken, and does not effectively support our local economy. If our crime is up and our students’ scores are down, there is little incentive for businesses to invest in our shining Star City.