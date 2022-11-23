LeHardy Kelly: The new wave of thinking

Election Day 2022 has come and gone and the results bring in the political changes that come in every election cycle. What remains unchanged are the rising concerns in America — rising inflation, rising prices in food and gas, rising crime, and rising global tensions.

What became apparent this election cycle is the lack of focus on policies at the polls. Republican leaders need to shift their attention away from the party personalities and return their focus to principles. These are the simple and sound conservative policies that have served our nation well since its founding. It is the first step in motivating people to vote party solutions instead of party color.

If they do, there is an entire nation of frustrated American voters ready to listen.

The Democratic Party has become a hostage to social interest groups. Groups that are so focused on identity politics that they have lost track of their primary responsibilities: to preserve American security and to provide the American dream. Consequently, the Democratic Party has abandoned many reasonable thinking voters. There are Republicans, conservative Democrats, and independents who are looking for responsible solutions to the fundamental issues facing Americans today — lowering inflation, increasing fiscal responsibility, decreasing the cost of living, solving the immigration crises, strengthening border security, preserving justice by upholding law and order, and reinforcing America’s national defense.

Actual numbers remind us that just two years ago, under a Republican administration, people were enjoying a historically prosperous America. Inflation in the United States was 1.2%. Today it’s 8.2%. Gas was $2.17 a gallon. Now it’s $3.74 a gallon. The average mortgage rates have risen from 3.1% to 7.2%.

Two years into the current administration, President Joe Biden and the Democrat-controlled Congress have passed massive spending bills, one deceptively named the Inflation Reduction Act. Printing money to cover enormous government spending is one of the primary drivers that leads to inflation. In fact, the only thing shrinking right now is the value of the dollars in people’s wallets.

The 40 year high inflation is felt by all Americans everyday — regardless of party preference. Pain is felt at the grocery store, at the gas pump, in the heating bills this winter, and in the exorbitant cost to buy or build a home in America these days.

One of the most pressing and actionable Republican solution is to rapidly pursue America’s energy independence by unleashing the American energy sector again. Energy independence is a real and achievable objective that will actually help the American economy and American families.

In November 2019, under a Republican administration, the U.S. became a net exporter of both refined petroleum products and crude oil. The Biden administration halted the exceptionally successful pursuit of American energy independence by closing the Keystone Pipeline and heavily regulating energy exploration. A partisan political move that hurt our economy. At a time of conflict in Europe, expanding American oil and liquified natural gas production would stabilize a global energy supply chain. Lowering U.S. dependence on foreign oil and becoming a primary supplier of the European Union would only serve to benefit the United States.

Voting in favor of democracy means voting for policies that restore health to our economy. Virginia is a prime example. Last year, Virginians elected a policy-first Republican governor. The result, an increasingly healthy and prosperous commonwealth. The employment rate continues to rise while the unemployment rate sits at its lowest point in two years at 2.6%. And soon, Virginia will take real steps for energy independence for Virginia’s power grid. Gov. Glenn Youngkin is focused on constructing a small modular nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia within 10 years, an initiative championed by both Republican Congressmen Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith in the 6th and 9th districts. If Southwest Virginia’s power grid no longer needs oil, it’s more readily available for cars and businesses. Homegrown energy development means: Up goes the number of employed Virginians. Up goes the economy in Southwest Virginia. Down goes the cost of gas for Virginians.

Locally, a more predictable election occurred with all three democratic candidates sweeping the three open seats for Roanoke City Council. A fourth Democrat will take the place of convicted felon Robert Jeffrey and finish his term on city council. It ought to be the priority of every sitting council member to think beyond their current partisan politics and find real bipartisan solutions that solve the nonpartisan problems in Roanoke. Problems including reducing gun violence and restructuring and strengthening the police department. Improving school test scores — starting with getting children to school on time using a reliable and prompt public school bus service. Engaging parents in the discussions on the school board. And finding economic solutions that do not result in more taxes on Roanokers (ordinances such as the grocery bag tax) at a time when the costs of goods are so high. Good policy results from healthy debate and that is only accomplished with different, bipartisan ideas. Producing and executing tangible polices and ordinances that protect, support, and welcome local businesses in downtown Roanoke is beneficial to all Roanokers.

When the conversation finally moves from personalities to policies the nation, state, and local economies will prosper. The power behind change comes from the hard working, caring and principled voters who elect representatives to shape a better world for tomorrow.