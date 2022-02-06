LeHardy: Ukraine crisis is a test of American resolve

The world is watching as Russia once again threatens democracy in Europe.

Only a strong and resolute United States can provide the required leadership to preserve the democratic world order that underpins our national security.

It is not enough for the U.S. to support just any form of tepid response.

Sanctions alone have a history of failure. The current administration needs to be prepared to disprove a growing perception of lethargy and indecision and lead decisive and collective actions that will reassure any friend and deter any adversary.

The last time the Russian Federation forcefully annexed a part of Ukraine was in 2014 when they occupied the Crimea. It was the first time since the end of the Second World War that a nation rewrote the map of Europe through aggressive military conquest.

The United States, along with its European allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), effectively did nothing.

The global lack of accountability in 2014 set the tone for a series of unfortunate actions that followed by an emboldened Russian Federation.

Under the guise of the actions of nationalist separatists, Russia enabled the use of a sophisticated SA-11 surface-to-air missile to shoot down a civilian airliner. Everyone on board was killed. The western nations did little more than protest.

In an ongoing intervention, the Russians deployed their military to Syria to support the murderous, illegitimate regime of Bashar Al-Assad. Consequently, the Assad regime survived a popular pro-democratic uprising in Syria with the aid of Russian airpower and the commission of acts that could only be called war crimes. Again, the western allies and partners did what ultimately amounted to nothing.

Instead, the United States opted for more diplomatically and politically ambiguous stances — declaring red lines and then failing to enforce them while innocent people, many of them children, fell victim to the use of outlawed weapons of mass destruction, among other heinous crimes.

Events in 2017 marked a turning point when the United States finally responded meaningfully to the Assad regime in a successful punitive strike after learning of a confirmed use of nerve gas against innocent civilians. When the Assad regime tested American resolve again in 2018 by using chemical weapons against civilians once more, the United States and its European allies responded even more forcefully. The use of weapons of mass destruction against civilians hasn’t happened again.

Also in 2018, the United States faced a Russian government backed mercenary organization — the Wagner Group — in one of the bloodiest single battles since the American military deployed to fight ISIS.

Reminiscent of the darkest days at the height of the cold war, Americans found themselves facing Russians directly in plausibly deniable combat.

Some 500 mercenaries and pro-Assad fighters, equipped with armored vehicles and light artillery, descended upon a small team of American commandos and local pro-democratic forces at a small outpost in Syria. Indisputably aware of the presence of U.S. forces, Russia declined to stop the attack.

The American troops were forced to defend themselves. Aided by a strong presence of U.S. airpower, the pro-regime forces and Russian mercenaries retreated. Nearly 200-300 attackers were killed during this act of collective self-defense. The United States suffered zero casualties. The outcome sent a clear message — America was strong, committed, and steadfast. The U.S. government could still act decisively in the defense of its interests, its warriors, and its partners.

In 2019, the United States military successfully deployed special operations forces into Syria to eliminate Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the most dangerous terrorist in the world. In 2020, the United States successfully carried out a surgical drone strike that killed Qasem Soleimani, the second most dangerous terrorist in the world. By 2020, the physical ISIS caliphate, which had viciously carved a brutal pseudo-state the size of Britain out of the heart of the Middle East, was finally destroyed.

The dramatic improvement in the national security environment in the short span of a few years came from a reinvigorated American commitment to act decisively to defend its interests and core values. The accurately perceived strengthening of American resolve effectively created a safer world for those who believe in the inalienable rights of all people.

Russia’s recent actions in Eastern Europe — and even North Korea’s resuming of testing ballistic missiles, validate that when there is a referendum on strength verse weakness, and people elect weakness, it sends a strong statement to the world.

Much like the transition between the Carter and the Reagan administrations, a strong, steadfast United States can deter aggression and create preconditions for the spread of democratic values. The converse is also true. The measure of our collective commitment, represented by the actions of our elected leaders, either invites aggression or promotes peace through strength.

Tragic events in the last year have created the perception that the United States may again lack the resolve to act and to lead decisively when our values are challenged.

As history has shown, appeasement or tolerance of the use of force to advance undemocratic ambitions leads to a more unstable and dangerous world for everyone, everywhere. The underpinning of the United States national security is our duty to act in the defense of the democratic values that Americans should hold sacred. As President John F. Kennedy articulated, the foundation of American security is the commitment to “pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and success of liberty.”

It should be the obligation of the United States and the European allies who share our values, to stand firm in the face of naked expansionist ambition and be willing to act meaningfully to protect and support Ukraine, a nation that has embraced western-style liberal democratic values and has petitioned for NATO membership.

A world that is allowed to become dangerous to our values becomes dangerous to our people. The eyes of the world, hopeful and hostile, are on us. If the United States shows the resolve to stand firm and act decisively, then we will be taking an important small step towards ensuring that the ever growing free world we inherited from the greatest generation will be alive and well to pass on to the children of the next generation.

Roanoke native Annie LeHardy, a Hidden Valley High School graduate, is the former deputy director for communications to first lady Melania Trump. LeHardy previously served as the principal assistant press secretary to President Donald Trump. In her four years at the White House, she served in numerous positions on the press teams in both the West Wing and the Office of the First Lady.